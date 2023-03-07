WINCHESTER — An unusual comment made during a video call from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County has led to a Winchester murder trial being postponed by more than four months.
Demetrius Dominique Brown, 20, of the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester, had been scheduled for a jury trial next week on charges of first-degree murder, robbery, participating in a robbery that ended in death, aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm within 10 years of being convicted of a nonviolent felony.
The charges stem from the May 21, 2021, shooting death of 18-year-old Jaiden Isaiah Myers and wounding of Zevyn Dokes, who was 17 at the time, at Orchardcrest Apartments in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester. According to police, Brown was the alleged triggerman in a drug deal gone bad. Myers was a senior at Handley High School and just two weeks away from receiving his GED.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Brown would face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Convictions on the additional felonies could add decades to that prison term.
During a preliminary hearing Monday in Winchester Circuit Court, Public Defender Peter McDermott, who has been appointed to represent Brown, showed Judge Brian M. Madden a recording of a video call his incarcerated client recently made to a friend.
During the call from the regional jail near Winchester, Brown nonchalantly said that if he's found guilty of murder, "I'll do some time on it but nothing over 10 years."
That statement, coupled with Brown getting a jailhouse tattoo that says "Never Plead Guilty," shaving his head, refusing to discuss potential prison sentences and showing indecisiveness about whether he should enter a plea or face a jury, made McDermott question his client's ability to fully engage in and understand his own criminal defense.
"There's some erratic behavior here," McDermott said. "I believe he did not understand what we were trying to lay down. ... Something is going on [that is] preventing him from making clear decisions."
McDermott said Brown does not seem to grasp the severity of his potential punishment, which could be due in part to his client being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a teenager.
"He hasn't been able to understand not just the maximum sentence, but the possible consequences [of a felony conviction]," McDermott told Madden.
Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale expressed doubt about Brown's alleged inability to participate in his own defense.
"We ask the court to take a careful view of this request," Hovermale said on Monday. "One has to question what his motivation might be."
Hovermale said Brown's comment about serving 10 years in prison could be related to a potential plea agreement her office informally discussed with McDermott several weeks ago, and that the defendant acknowledged in a letter to his mother that he was facing life in prison.
As for Brown being indecisive about not wanting to hear about possible sentences, Hovermale said indecision does not make him incompetent to stand trial.
McDermott said the safest course of action would be to have a mental health professional examine Brown to determine if he is competent to stand trial, a statement that Hovermale disputed.
"Justice delayed is justice denied," she said, reminding Madden that Dokes and the family of Myers are awaiting Brown's trial.
Madden, however, said that refusing to have Brown's competency determined by a professional could open the door to an appeal if the defendant is found guilty of any or all of the felony charges against him.
The judge granted the evaluation of Brown "out of an abundance of caution" and moved next week's jury trial to July 24-28 in Winchester Circuit Court. He also scheduled a May 30 hearing so McDermott can update the court on the status of his client.
Brown is one of three people charged with the murder of Myers and the wounding of Dokes. The other two suspects are Tony G. Peyton Jr., 21, of the 2400 block of Conan Boulevard in Fredericksburg, and Jaeden D. Smithers, 21, of the 400 block of Williamsburg Road in Sandston.
In November 2021, Dokes testified during a preliminary hearing for Brown in Winchester General District Court that Brown, Peyton and Smithers had arranged to buy three or four ounces of marijuana from him and Myers. When Brown went into an apartment to meet the pair, he instead shot Myers in the head in an apparent attempt to steal the marijuana, then shot Dokes in the hip after Dokes tried to wrestle the gun away.
Kevin Gonzalez was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, Dokes said in November 2021. Gonzalez ran from the apartment when Brown allegedly pulled out a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, cocked it and aimed the weapon at Dokes and Myers. Gonzalez was not hurt and did not witness the shooting.
Brown was arrested six days after Myers' murder, while Smithers was taken into custody on Aug. 23, 2021, and Peyton was apprehended on Jan. 3, 2022.
A trial date for Peyton is expected to be scheduled during a March 28 hearing in Winchester Circuit Court. Smithers, who was the alleged getaway driver and was reportedly not in the apartment at the time of the shooting, could get a trial date during a March 24 hearing in the same court.
Pending trial, Brown and Smithers are being held without bail in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, while Peyton is being held without bail in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail near Front Royal. Officials have not said why the three suspects are in two different holding facilities.
