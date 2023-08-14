HARRISONBURG — A federal magistrate judge is recommending that a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit filed against the killer of a Winchester man be allowed to proceed.
Thirty-two-year-old Quadell Alik Grimes is being sued for the fatal shooting of Kevin Michael Riley on Oct. 28, 2020, in the parking lot of Okinawa Japanese restaurant at 571 Adams Drive in Winchester. The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 15, 2022, by Riley’s sister and the administrator of his estate, Crystal Pruitt of Winchester, on behalf of herself, Riley’s two other siblings and his parents.
Grimes was living in Hagerstown, Maryland, at the time of the murder, but according to documents in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg, he now claims to be a resident of Virginia because he is serving his sentence in a Virginia prison and plans to remain in the commonwealth following his release.
Grimes filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Oct. 18, challenging whether the federal court has jurisdiction over the case. His attorney, Roland M.L. Santos, wrote in the motion that federal courts can only hear civil cases where the plaintiff and defendant live in different states. Since Grimes contends to be a resident of Virginia, Santos argues the lawsuit should be a matter for a state court.
In a response filed on Aug. 2, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe noted that Grimes did not submit a change of address form to the U.S. Postal Service until nearly two months after the lawsuit against him was filed. Additionally, Hoppe wrote he gave “little weight” to Grimes’ claims that he would live in Virginia following his release from prison because the defendant’s personal history has shown his willingness to live outside of the commonwealth.
Hoppe recommended that federal Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, who is presiding over the case, dismiss Grimes’ motion for dismissal and let the lawsuit continue.
According to information that surfaced during Grimes’ jury trial in August 2021 in Winchester Circuit Court, he and Riley had been embroiled in a long-running dispute dating back at least six years.
When Riley pulled into the Okinawa parking lot at 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2020, he was there to have dinner with friends. By chance, Grimes happened to be there, too, sitting inside his blue BMW SUV.
The lawsuit states Riley, who was unarmed, got out of his car, walked toward Grimes’ SUV and said, “What’s up with that?” Grimes, who was there to buy a milkshake from the neighboring Five Guys restaurant at 579 Adams Drive, responded by shooting Riley once in the chest. The bullet pierced Riley’s heart, and he was pronounced dead a short time later at Winchester Medical Center.
Grimes fled the scene, then ditched the gun and car. One week later, on Nov. 6, 2020, he turned himself in to the Winchester Police Department and claimed he had shot Riley in self-defense because he feared for his safety. Grimes was charged with second-degree murder and held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester while awaiting trial.
Grimes is now incarcerated at Sussex State Prison in Waverly and is due to be released sometime in 2042.
Pruitt has launched a nonprofit organization in her brother’s memory, the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope, to advocate against gun violence and uplift local children whose families are economically challenged.
