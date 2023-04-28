WINCHESTER — Having surpassed 25 years in Winchester, Murphy Beverage Company at 167 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall takes after one of the most popular products on its shelves. Like the carefully curated wines the shop sells, some might say the store gets better and better with age. Part of its success has to do with the continuity afforded by a special friendship and a seamless change in ownership that occurred this time last year.
When word got out that Charlie Fish and her husband and business partner J.P. Murphy, who founded the wine, beer and beverage shop in 1997, decided it was time to sell Murphy Beverage Company, some customers wondered if anyone could fill their shoes.
Fish was extremely active in all things downtown Winchester. She was a member of the Old Town Business Association and the Old Town Advancement Committee. Building relationships with customers, other business owners and government leaders seemed to be second nature for Fish. Murphy, too, was a downtown fixture, well-known for both the beverage store and for giving ghost tours in the city's historic downtown.
Throw in the image of Fish’s iconic tri-colored Corgi, Lilli, who roamed the store's aisles and greeted customers, and one wondered if Murphy Beverage would ever be the same. (Lilli is now 17 and enjoying her retirement at home.)
But Fish, Murphy and sweet Lilli are not ones to leave their customers in a lurch. They spent more than two decades building the business and fostering relationships. They had a plan.
That plan involved a person who Fish describes as “having a really good palate” for wine. A person who walked into Murphy Beverage as a customer years ago and became a friend. A person Fish grew to trust and respect.
That person is Heidi Hiller. Hiller and her husband, Chad Braun-Duin, bought Murphy Beverage Company one year ago this month.
“I found a new ‘mini-me’ in an odd way,” Fish says. "There are a lot of similarities between us. But there are a lot of differences too that make her a great fit. She is a family person and has children, which is something I didn’t experience. So she has that whole avenue open to her. I was born and raised in this area. She was raised in another community, which gives her a different perspective.”
Hiller says Fish mentored her when she became interested in getting certified as a sommelier about six years ago. The two forged a friendship. And, Hiller received both her certification and the type of expertise needed to make her a credible source for selecting and pairing wines.
Having been involved for several years in Quota International of Winchester, which is a service club, Hiller believed she had developed leadership skills that could help her be a good manager. She helped run successful “Kitchen Kapers” events for the club that affirmed her interest in food, wine and people. Having worked in finance, Hiller knew she could handle the nitty-gritty involved in shopkeeping.
At one point, she told Fish that she would be interested in taking over the store if Fish ever retired. Fish and Murphy took her up on the offer.
There are many reasons Hiller loves running Murphy Beverage Company. It merges many of her interests. The day-to-day tasks of operating a brick-and-mortar business are as satisfying to her as the more ephemeral aspects of purveying beer and wine.
“Being part of the community and part of Old Town is special. There are a lot of regular customers and it's fun getting to know them and interact with them. Choosing a wine can be an everyday thing. Wines represent an agricultural area. This means each wine has a sense of ‘place.’ Selecting a wine can be emotional too. Wines are used to celebrate anniversaries and other life events. I like how multi-faceted it all is,” Hiller explains. “I like that running the business brings something different every day. I didn’t have that in my old job in finance.”
“You can’t just open your doors when you run a business,” Fish says. “'If you build it, they will come’ is a lie. You have to nurture it.”
Fish laid the groundwork for many aspects of Murphy Beverage Company that continue to be nurtured by Hiller, including The Wine and Book Club, Supper Club and Wine Club.
When Fish owned the shop, she said she realized that “you can’t just be a retail store anymore. You have to have events.” Being downtown makes Murphy Beverage Company the perfect location in this regard.
The Wine and Book Club was formed when Fish went to nearby Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall in 2018 and organized the group with Winchester Book Gallery owner Christine Patrick. Wine and Book Club participants read a book that is chosen democratically from a stack. Murphy Beverage pairs wines to go with the book. If a club-goer wants to taste the wines, there is a $10 membership fee. If they like the wine, they can stop by Murphy Beverage to purchase some at a later date. Most meetings draw about 20 readers. The club meets every other month.
When the book club recently read "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab, Hiller says she searched around for the perfect pairings for the novel. She seized on the idea that Addie grew up in Bordeaux, France. She paired the book with a burgundy and a bubbly she felt represented the region. Anyone interested in books and wine can attend.
Supper Club is another regular event that resulted from a seemingly perfect pairing. Chef Dan Kalber of The Village Square, also on the Loudoun Street Mall, approached Fish about forming a regular dinner club. They launched Supper Club a handful of years ago.
Diners meet at Village Square on Sunday evenings every three months. It’s $35 for three courses with paired wines. The dinners can be thematic or represent a region’s cuisine. Hiller does her research. Then, Village Square purchases and pours the wine. The group has shared meals featuring “summer produce,” Appalachian foods, New Orleans cuisine and more throughout the years.
Each Supper Club night attracts up to 90 wine lovers and foodies. Register early if you want to take a seat at the table.
Wine Club is a third way Murphy Beverage has drawn in new customers and maintained relationships with regular patrons. Customers can opt into a two bottle a month option, a four bottle a month deal or a quarterly program. The shop sometimes offers extra perks, like discounts, for Wine Club members.
Fish experienced an unanticipated personal benefit from Wine Club. “There have been a couple of customers whose knowledge about wine went from 0-60. The growth I have seen in them has been flattering. And the subsequent friendships that have developed has been a really nice personal aspect,” Fish says.
Count among those friendships the one Fish shares with Hiller. Before Fish arrived to the interview for this article on a recent Tuesday morning, she stopped by the duo’s favorite coffee shop so she could arrive armed with Hiller’s favorite morning drink. Demonstrating the tightness of their relationships with other downtown merchants, Fish said the coffee shop employee knew exactly what Hiller liked.
Hiller had already, thoughtfully, taken the time to carefully dust off the chair she set in place for Fish. As Fish took a seat, the two laughed when they noticed they both were wearing the same shade of purple. They noted that they had showed up at another meeting earlier that same week inadvertently twinning in black.
And when it comes to their outlook for Murphy Beverage Company, they are in synch as well.
“We are set apart from the competition. Wine knowledge here is backed by a certification and experience,” Hiller explains. “And, there are so many good beers being made in Virginia. We definitely want to cater to people who want to see what Virginia has to offer. And we carry great imported and craft beer too — stouts, IPAs, sours. You can trust that it’s well curated.”
Murphy Beverage also carries a variety of aperitifs, ports, sherries, craft sodas and other unique products.
As for the future, Hiller is supportive of Fish’s plan to become good at retirement. And Hiller wants to keep the business running for another 25 years to continue Murphy Beverage Company's legacy.
Visit murphybeverage.com for more information about the store, coming events, Supper Club, Wine Club and Wine and Book Club.
