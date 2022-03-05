WINCHESTER — A yearlong exhibit at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is highlighting African Americans who have helped shape the Shenandoah Valley for more than 300 years.
“Contributions: African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley” features the stories of dozens of people who lived in and around Winchester as well as the artwork, crafts and other objects that they made or used in their day-to-day lives.
“They have helped shape the history, the culture,” said Julie Armel, deputy director of marketing and communications for the museum.
This exhibit is the first the MSV has offered that focuses exclusively on African American history in the region, she said.
“It’s a recognition and celebration of all the achievements," Armel said.
Running through Jan. 15, 2023, the exhibit features artifacts from the museum’s collection as well as items on loan from collectors and the families of local craftspeople.
Some of the items, such as paintings and home goods, will be on display for the full year, while others will be on a three-month rotation, giving the museum more variety while preserving fragile items that could be damaged if they’re left sitting in the light too long.
The exhibit was made possible with support from the MSV Compass Society and exhibition advisers Candace Davenport, Sharon Dixon, Judy Humbert and Carl Rush.
Big takeaways from the exhibit are how much influence African Americans living and working in the valley had on local culture, as well as the inescapable fact that many of them were here because they or their parents were enslaved to area families.
“Slavery touches those objects,” Armel said.
“There’s a connection, no matter where you look,” agreed Nick Powers, curator of collections for the museum.
Guests on a recent afternoon expressed awe over how many stories the museum had collected as well as the number and variety of items on exhibit.
“It’s very informative,” said Ashley Howard, who was visiting from Washington, D.C. “[It’s] shedding some light on history.”
Howard said she was impressed by seeing the different types of materials that families used at home in the 1800s and the struggle it would have been to heat a house.
Commenting on a video of 39 local stories that accompanies the exhibit, Binta Thioye, of D.C., said she liked how it was like going back in time to learn the experiences of people who went on to do great things.
“Seeing that was actually very encouraging,” she said.
Local faces in the video include Thomas Laws, enslaved in Clarke County, who later became a Union spy and carried letters in his mouth wrapped in tin that detailed Confederate Gen. Jubal Early’s troop movements. The information Laws provided helped secure the Union’s victory in the valley.
Another face is John William Dunjee, who was pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in 1869. He was also a financial officer of Storer College and published the “Harpers Ferry Messenger.”
Brian Marple, of Augusta, West Virginia, said he enjoyed the historical aspect of the film and exhibit.
“[It’s] nice to see appreciation for black history,” he said. “There’s a lot of history in this area.”
Visit the museum at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. The galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through December.) Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth ages 13 to 18. Admission is free for ages 12 and younger. On Wednesdays, admission to the galleries and gardens is free. For more information, call 540-662-1473 or visit themsv.org.
