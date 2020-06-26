WINCHESTER — We are living through history.
To make sure local history is not forgotten, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is collecting objects and photographs from valley residents that illustrate these amazing times we live in. The MSV has started a Rapid Response Collecting strategy, seeking items that illustrate both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests and marches.
"History is happening all around us right now," said the MSV's Curator of Collections Nick Powers. "It's an opportunity for the museum to fulfill its mission to capture the Valley's history."
It's the everyday objects that will show future generations what it was like to live in the Shenandoah Valley in 2020.
For the Black Lives Matter marches, the MSV is collecting such items as homemade signs, artwork, T-shirts and photographs.
For COVID-19, items sought include face masks, homeschooling curriculum, business signs related to closures or special services or restrictions, grocery lists, furlough notices and artwork made during the pandemic as well as photographs of at-home work stations,
"it's up to the discretion of the donor about what best represents their experiences," said Lauren Fleming, the museum's registrar/collections manager, adding that "We're hoping this encourages members of the community who don't often donate to museums. We are here to represent the entire community."
If you have an item, or items, that you'd like to donate, send a description and a photograph of what you have to Nick Powers, Curator of Collections, at npowers@themsv.org and/or Lauren Fleming, Registrar/Collections Manager, at lfleming@themsv.org.
Explain what you would like to donate, the history of the item and a photograph of the object. The more details the better as the MSV likes its objects to tell a story.
The museum won't be able to accept every item. The goal is to gather a broad range of objects, not great quantities of a few things.
And not all the donations will be able to displayed in the museum. The MSV can present just a fraction of its artifacts and artwork at any one time, while keeping the rest protected in storage.
But all the items will be digitized and put in an online archive that the MSV is creating. Funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, this online archive will be able for the public to view. The COVID-19 and Black Lives Matters donations will join the more than 12,300 digital images have already been produced and uploaded.
