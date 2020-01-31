WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum has taken its show on the road to reach children who otherwise may not be able to enjoy its hands-on educational displays and interactive demonstrations.
The Itty Bitty Outreach program makes twice-monthly visits to the Youth Development Center, Fremont Street Nursery and The Laurel Center, and organizers are eager to add more locations in the future.
"One of the things that we as a museum have wanted to do is to really live our mission and take the museum on the road to communities where maybe finances are a barrier to being able to come in and play," Diane Schnoor, associate director of the Discovery Museum at 19 W. Cork St., said on Thursday.
Founded in 1996, the Discovery Museum is Winchester’s first and only hands-on children’s museum. It has evolved from a 4,800-square-foot facility on the Loudoun Street Mall to its current home in a three-story, 14,400-square-foot building.
In recent years, officials have been working with corporate and private sponsors to make the museum more accessible to children whose families may struggle to afford the standard admission fee of $9 per person. For example, Bank of Clarke County underwrites Free First Friday, a monthly event where entrance fees are waived.
Itty Bitty Outreach launched this month with support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, whose funding allows the program to operate at no cost to the children or nonprofits it visits.
"It's a really powerful opportunity for us to be a greater player in the community," Schnoor said.
The idea for Itty Bitty Outreach, Schnoor said, was sparked in the fall when she met with a group of local nonprofit leaders and brainstormed ways for the museum to go beyond its walls and connect with more children. After developing a curriculum, the program made its first visit earlier this month.
Museum educator Amaya Perez said the children they visit have fun while gaining new knowledge about subjects ranging from the weather and solar system to cultural diversity and ways to take better care of yourself.
"We go in with very simple activities and engage them," Perez said. "We teach them through play."
An example is how children learn about the changing seasons by determining if a particular character would rather live in the heat or cold, and sorting dress-up clothes based on the best time of year to wear them.
Museum staff also shows parents in attendance how they can continue the lessons at home using everyday items.
Itty Bitty Outreach events at the Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester, are open to everyone on the first and third Mondays of each month. It will next be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. this Monday, and then from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
The museum's visits to Fremont Street Nursery, which serves economically disadvantaged families, and The Laurel Center, which provides emergency shelter to adult and child victims of domestic and sexual violence, are not open to the public.
Families that would rather take their young children to the museum itself can check out Itty Bitty Mornings, a program similar to Itty Bitty Outreach that is offered on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the museum on East Cork Street.
Schnoor said her goal for Itty Bitty Outreach is to get more sponsors so the program can partner with more nonprofits and serve more children in the community.
"I'd love to go where we're wanted and needed," she said. "It's a joy to see faces light up."
For more information about the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and its programs, visit discoverymuseum.net.
