• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Saturday — Scott Kurt and Jackson Dean, 8 p.m.
Sunday — SSMT 2019 Downtown Cabaret Series, 6:30 p.m.
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Brahman Noodles, 7 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,
Winchester, 540-678-4700
Friday — Boo Snider
Saturday — Casey Klein
• Granny’s Place
2294 Berryville Pike
540-313-4965
Saturday — Helivs, Reason Define, Far From Few, The Art Of Deception, 8 p.m.
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Thursday — Monthly blues jam run by The King Bees, 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Bring your instruments.
Friday — The I, IV, Vs and Chicago Blues
Saturday: Gary Jay Hoffman
• Nana’s Irish Pub
7843 Main St.
Middletown, 540-868-9877
Saturday — Rob Mabe, 7 p.m.
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Matt Johnson, 7 p.m.
Friday — Crooked Angels, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Another Fine Mess, 7 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St.,
Winchester, 540-535-1899
Friday — Raised on Analog
Saturday — Revolution
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Bryan Stutzman, 6 p.m.
Saturday — Chuck and Sherrie, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday — Tom Fiammetta, 2 p.m.
• Wayside Inn and Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle in Larrick’s Tavern, 6 p.m.
Friday — Bluegrass Country Jam Session in the Senseney Room, 7 p.m. and Richard Hardy in Larrick’s Tavern, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Fleming & Fleming in Larrick’s Tavern, 7 p.m.
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell open mic
Saturday — Tim Cintron
