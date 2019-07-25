• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Saturday — Scott Kurt and Jackson Dean, 8 p.m.

Sunday — SSMT 2019 Downtown Cabaret Series, 6:30 p.m.

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Brahman Noodles, 7 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,

Winchester, 540-678-4700

Friday — Boo Snider

Saturday — Casey Klein

• Granny’s Place

2294 Berryville Pike

540-313-4965

Saturday — Helivs, Reason Define, Far From Few, The Art Of Deception, 8 p.m.

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Thursday — Monthly blues jam run by The King Bees, 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Bring your instruments.

Friday — The I, IV, Vs and Chicago Blues

Saturday: Gary Jay Hoffman

• Nana’s Irish Pub

7843 Main St.

Middletown, 540-868-9877

Saturday — Rob Mabe, 7 p.m.

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Matt Johnson, 7 p.m.

Friday — Crooked Angels, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Another Fine Mess, 7 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St.,

Winchester, 540-535-1899

Friday — Raised on Analog

Saturday — Revolution

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Bryan Stutzman, 6 p.m.

Saturday — Chuck and Sherrie, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday — Tom Fiammetta, 2 p.m.

• Wayside Inn and Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle in Larrick’s Tavern, 6 p.m.

Friday — Bluegrass Country Jam Session in the Senseney Room, 7 p.m. and Richard Hardy in Larrick’s Tavern, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Fleming & Fleming in Larrick’s Tavern, 7 p.m.

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell open mic

Saturday — Tim Cintron

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.