• Barns at Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Saturday — Hye-Jin Kim & Ieva Jokubavicute, 8 p.m.
• Brewbakers
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Thursday — Steven & Kim Organ
Friday — DJ Ophie
Saturday — DJ Georgie
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Saturday — Ken Stringfellow (The Posies/REM/Big Star) with Karen Allen and Cory Garman and Joey Harkum Band with Reckless Island, 9 p.m.
Sunday — Seldom Scene, 3 p.m.
• Escutcheon
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Tonight — Jason Teach
• Eugene B Smith Gallery
25 N. Loudoun St., Winchester
540-667-6190
Friday — Live Jazz by Eugene Smith on classical guitar & Eduardo Arce on congas. 6-9 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Clayton Painter
Saturday — One Street Over and Jon Rose
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm
Saturday — Fast Eddie and Fast Lane Blues
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karaoke
Saturday — Fred Pollard
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Tim Cintron, 7 p.m.
Friday — Meisha Heron, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh
Friday — Chuggalug
Saturday — Jimmy Lee
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Bryan Stutzman
Sunday — Robbie Limon
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass/country jam session
• West Oaks Farm Market & Event Venue
4305 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602
540-539-8175
Friday — Grayscale (featuring Chris & Whitney Gray)
• Winchester Elks Lodge 867
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Saturday — Fogg band
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Wayne Zimmerman Duo
Saturday — Window Panes
