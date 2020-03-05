• Barns at Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Saturday — Hye-Jin Kim & Ieva Jokubavicute, 8 p.m.

• Brewbakers

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Thursday — Steven & Kim Organ

Friday — DJ Ophie

Saturday — DJ Georgie

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Saturday — Ken Stringfellow (The Posies/REM/Big Star) with Karen Allen and Cory Garman and Joey Harkum Band with Reckless Island, 9 p.m.

Sunday — Seldom Scene, 3 p.m.

• Escutcheon

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Tonight — Jason Teach

• Eugene B Smith Gallery

25 N. Loudoun St., Winchester

540-667-6190

Friday — Live Jazz by Eugene Smith on classical guitar & Eduardo Arce on congas. 6-9 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Clayton Painter

Saturday — One Street Over and Jon Rose

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm

Saturday — Fast Eddie and Fast Lane Blues

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karaoke

Saturday — Fred Pollard

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Tim Cintron, 7 p.m.

Friday — Meisha Heron, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh

Friday — Chuggalug

Saturday — Jimmy Lee

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Bryan Stutzman

Sunday — Robbie Limon

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass/country jam session

• West Oaks Farm Market & Event Venue

4305 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602

540-539-8175

Friday — Grayscale (featuring Chris & Whitney Gray)

• Winchester Elks Lodge 867

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Saturday — Fogg band

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Wayne Zimmerman Duo

Saturday — Window Panes

