• Barns of Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Saturday — Chris Jones and The Night Drivers

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,

Winchester, 540-678-4700

Friday — Fred Pollard

Saturday — Rob Talton

• Granny’s Place

2294 Berryville Pike

540-313-4965

Saturday — Stellar Circuits with Future to Claim, The Reachers, Cursor

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Friday — The I, IV, Vs

Saturday — The Meisha Herron Band

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Open mic with Fred

Pollard

Friday — Paul Tangren

Saturday — Richard Hardy

• Nana’s Irish Pub

7843 Main St.

Middletown, 540-868-9877

Sunday — Heather Butler and Friends

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Jimmie Lee, 6 p.m.

Friday — The Lowly Souls, 7 p.m.

Saturday — The Elizabeth Lawrence Band, 7 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St.,

Winchester, 540-535-1899

Friday — Sons of Liberty

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Ed Barney, 6 p.m.

Saturday — Boo Snider, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday — Robbie Limon, 2 p.m.

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass and country jam session

Saturday — J.D. Dawson and The Original Band plus special guests

• Winchester Moose Family Center

215 E. Cork St., Winchester,

540-667-8284

Friday — Brandy Stills Band

Saturday — The Other Band

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell — open mic

Saturday — Tim Cintron

• Winchester Eagles

700 Baker Lane, Winchester

540-662-4820

Saturday — Dixie Moon

