• Barns of Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Saturday — Chris Jones and The Night Drivers
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,
Winchester, 540-678-4700
Friday — Fred Pollard
Saturday — Rob Talton
• Granny’s Place
2294 Berryville Pike
540-313-4965
Saturday — Stellar Circuits with Future to Claim, The Reachers, Cursor
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Friday — The I, IV, Vs
Saturday — The Meisha Herron Band
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Open mic with Fred
Pollard
Friday — Paul Tangren
Saturday — Richard Hardy
• Nana’s Irish Pub
7843 Main St.
Middletown, 540-868-9877
Sunday — Heather Butler and Friends
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Jimmie Lee, 6 p.m.
Friday — The Lowly Souls, 7 p.m.
Saturday — The Elizabeth Lawrence Band, 7 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St.,
Winchester, 540-535-1899
Friday — Sons of Liberty
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Ed Barney, 6 p.m.
Saturday — Boo Snider, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday — Robbie Limon, 2 p.m.
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass and country jam session
Saturday — J.D. Dawson and The Original Band plus special guests
• Winchester Moose Family Center
215 E. Cork St., Winchester,
540-667-8284
Friday — Brandy Stills Band
Saturday — The Other Band
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell — open mic
Saturday — Tim Cintron
• Winchester Eagles
700 Baker Lane, Winchester
540-662-4820
Saturday — Dixie Moon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.