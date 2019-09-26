• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Thursday — Amanda Wilkins (Album Release Party) with Heidi Nicole Riddell, 7 p.m.
Friday — Dakota Karper and Jonathan Rose hosted by the Jack Dunlap Band, 8 p.m. and Joey Harkum Band with Reckless Island, 9 p.m.
Saturday — Ladies Night Out starring the Men in Motion Dancers, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and An Evening with Derek Webb, 8 p.m.
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Mark Clay
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Robbie Limon
Saturday — Casey Kline
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Thursday — monthly blues jam
Friday — The I, IV, Vs
Saturday — Sallie Foster
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karaoke
Friday — Fred Pollard
Saturday — Fleming & Fleming
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Saturday — Bryan Stutzman, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Matt Johnson, 7 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Friday — Raised on Analog
Saturday — The Robbie Limon Band
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Boo Snider, 6 p.m.
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
• West Oaks Farm Market
4805 Middle Road
540-539-8175
Saturday — Robbie Limon, 1 p.m.
• Winchester Eagles
70 Baker Lane, Winchester
540-662-4820
Friday — Fogg, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Turning Point, 7 p.m.
• Winchester Elks 867
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Friday — Jumptown
Saturday — Mike and the Cyclones
• Winchester Moose Family Center
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Cruisers
Saturday — Inside Out
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell, open mic
Saturday — Tim Cintron
