• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Thursday — Amanda Wilkins (Album Release Party) with Heidi Nicole Riddell, 7 p.m.

Friday — Dakota Karper and Jonathan Rose hosted by the Jack Dunlap Band, 8 p.m. and Joey Harkum Band with Reckless Island, 9 p.m.

Saturday — Ladies Night Out starring the Men in Motion Dancers, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and An Evening with Derek Webb, 8 p.m.

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Mark Clay

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Robbie Limon

Saturday — Casey Kline

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Thursday — monthly blues jam

Friday — The I, IV, Vs

Saturday — Sallie Foster

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karaoke

Friday — Fred Pollard

Saturday — Fleming & Fleming

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Saturday — Bryan Stutzman, 7 p.m.

Sunday — Matt Johnson, 7 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Friday — Raised on Analog

Saturday — The Robbie Limon Band

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Boo Snider, 6 p.m.

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

• West Oaks Farm Market

4805 Middle Road

540-539-8175

Saturday — Robbie Limon, 1 p.m.

• Winchester Eagles

70 Baker Lane, Winchester

540-662-4820

Friday — Fogg, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Turning Point, 7 p.m.

• Winchester Elks 867

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Friday — Jumptown

Saturday — Mike and the Cyclones

• Winchester Moose Family Center

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Cruisers

Saturday — Inside Out

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell, open mic

Saturday — Tim Cintron

