• Barns of Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Thursday — Corey Harris, 8 p.m.

• Brewbakers

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Thursday — Steven and Kim Organ

Friday — DJ Opha

Saturday — The Cricket Angels

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Tonight — Robbie Limon and Friends, 7 p.m.

Friday — The Nighthawks, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, 9 p.m.

• Escutcheon

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Tonight — The Brahman Noodles, 7 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Casey Klein

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Tonight — Monthly Blues Jam run by The King Bees

Friday — 7th Son

Saturday — Fast Eddie and Fast Lane Blues

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.

Friday — Another Fine Mess, 8 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh

Friday — Wayne Zimmerman & Cindy Abramo

Saturday — Jimmy Lee

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Boo Snider

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Tonight — Karaoke

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — Heather Butler and John Thompson

• Winchester Elks Lodge 867

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Friday — EZ Go Band

• Winchester Moose

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Sundown

Saturday — Whiskey and Lace

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell

Saturday — Skyla Burrell Blues Band

