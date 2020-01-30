• Barns of Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Thursday — Corey Harris, 8 p.m.
• Brewbakers
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Thursday — Steven and Kim Organ
Friday — DJ Opha
Saturday — The Cricket Angels
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Tonight — Robbie Limon and Friends, 7 p.m.
Friday — The Nighthawks, 8 p.m.
Saturday — Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, 9 p.m.
• Escutcheon
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Tonight — The Brahman Noodles, 7 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Casey Klein
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Tonight — Monthly Blues Jam run by The King Bees
Friday — 7th Son
Saturday — Fast Eddie and Fast Lane Blues
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.
Friday — Another Fine Mess, 8 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh
Friday — Wayne Zimmerman & Cindy Abramo
Saturday — Jimmy Lee
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Boo Snider
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Tonight — Karaoke
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — Heather Butler and John Thompson
• Winchester Elks Lodge 867
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Friday — EZ Go Band
• Winchester Moose
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Sundown
Saturday — Whiskey and Lace
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell
Saturday — Skyla Burrell Blues Band
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.