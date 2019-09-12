• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Friday — Tabernacle (Jim & Ben Townsend) Album Release Party with Andrew Renner, 8 p.m.
Saturday — Mark Lee (of Third Day) with Amanda Wilkins, 8 p.m.
Sunday — Hank Williams Sr.’s 96th Birthday Bash featuring the Randy Thompson Band
with special guest Crawford & Power, 6 p.m.
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Julia Kasdorf
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Lawrence McKenna
Saturday — Tim Cintron
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Friday — Shortness of Breath
Saturday — The Curve Crew
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karoke
Friday — Richard Hardy
Saturday — Brook Yoder
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Friday — Jimmy Lee, 7 p.m.
Saturday —The Lowly Souls, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Crooked Angels, noon
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Friday — Fogg
Saturday — Souled Out
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Boo Snider, 6 p.m.
Saturday — Tom Fiammetta, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday — Robbie Limon, 2 p.m.
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — J.D. Dawson and the Original Country Band
• Winchester Eagles
70 Baker Lane, Winchester
540-662-4820
Friday — Red Handed
Saturday — Fast Lane
• Winchester Elks Lodge 867
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Friday — The Other Band
Saturday — Open Road
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell acoustic
Saturday — The Other Band
