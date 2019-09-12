• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Friday — Tabernacle (Jim & Ben Townsend) Album Release Party with Andrew Renner, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Mark Lee (of Third Day) with Amanda Wilkins, 8 p.m.

Sunday — Hank Williams Sr.’s 96th Birthday Bash featuring the Randy Thompson Band

with special guest Crawford & Power, 6 p.m.

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Julia Kasdorf

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Lawrence McKenna

Saturday — Tim Cintron

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Friday — Shortness of Breath

Saturday — The Curve Crew

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karoke

Friday — Richard Hardy

Saturday — Brook Yoder

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Friday — Jimmy Lee, 7 p.m.

Saturday —The Lowly Souls, 7 p.m.

Sunday — Crooked Angels, noon

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Friday — Fogg

Saturday — Souled Out

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Boo Snider, 6 p.m.

Saturday — Tom Fiammetta, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday — Robbie Limon, 2 p.m.

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — J.D. Dawson and the Original Country Band

• Winchester Eagles

70 Baker Lane, Winchester

540-662-4820

Friday — Red Handed

Saturday — Fast Lane

• Winchester Elks Lodge 867

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Friday — The Other Band

Saturday — Open Road

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell acoustic

Saturday — The Other Band

