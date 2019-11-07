• Barns of Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Saturday — Corey Harris Band, 8 p.m.

• Brewbaker’s Restaurant

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Thursday — Tim Cintron

Friday — DJ Ophie

Saturday — Sons of Liberty

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Friday — The Bridge — Led Zeppelin Tribute, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Bright Box DIVAS Drag Show, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.; Songwriters in the Round featuring Scott Kurt, Jackson Dean, & Bryan Frazier, 8 p.m.

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Helltown Riff Raff, 7 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Lawrence McKenna

Saturday — Acoustic Groove

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Friday — Shortness of Breath

Saturday — 7th Son

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — Dinner with Robbie Limon (reservation required)

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.

Friday — Robbie Limon, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Another Fine Mess, 8 p.m.

Sunday — Bobby Crim, 11 a.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh

Friday — The Merge

Saturday — Raised on Analog

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Saturday — Boo Snider

Sunday — Tom Fiammetta

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Private events this weekend.

• Winchester Elks

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Friday — Jimmy Lee

Saturday — Bullseye

• Winchester Moose

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Inside Out Band

Saturday — Copy Cat

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Shotgun Shiver

Saturday — Blue Hour

