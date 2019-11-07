• Barns of Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Saturday — Corey Harris Band, 8 p.m.
• Brewbaker’s Restaurant
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Thursday — Tim Cintron
Friday — DJ Ophie
Saturday — Sons of Liberty
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Friday — The Bridge — Led Zeppelin Tribute, 8 p.m.
Saturday — Bright Box DIVAS Drag Show, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.; Songwriters in the Round featuring Scott Kurt, Jackson Dean, & Bryan Frazier, 8 p.m.
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Helltown Riff Raff, 7 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Lawrence McKenna
Saturday — Acoustic Groove
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Friday — Shortness of Breath
Saturday — 7th Son
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — Dinner with Robbie Limon (reservation required)
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.
Friday — Robbie Limon, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Another Fine Mess, 8 p.m.
Sunday — Bobby Crim, 11 a.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh
Friday — The Merge
Saturday — Raised on Analog
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Saturday — Boo Snider
Sunday — Tom Fiammetta
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Private events this weekend.
• Winchester Elks
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Friday — Jimmy Lee
Saturday — Bullseye
• Winchester Moose
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Inside Out Band
Saturday — Copy Cat
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Shotgun Shiver
Saturday — Blue Hour
