• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Friday — Sixela Presents Covered with Jam: Dark Side of The Force with Tweed, 9 p.m.

Saturday — Hard Swimmin’ Fish and Bobby Thompson, 8 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Robbie Limon

Saturday — Boo Snyder

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Thursday — Country/Americana/Roots jam

Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm

Saturday — Wayne Lee Ray

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Wayne Zimmerman, 7 p.m.

Friday — Tim Cintron, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Jimmy Lee, 7 p.m.

Sunday — Bobby Crim, 11 a.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh

Friday — The Missing Years

Saturday — Happy Hour (Fogg Trio)

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Jimmy Lee

Sunday — Tom Fiammetta

• Wayside Inn (Senseney Room)

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — JD Dawson

• Winchester Elks Lodge 867

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Friday — FOGG

• Winchester Moose

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Inside Out

Saturday — Cross N Styles

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — The Black Jack Duo

Saturday — Wayne Zimmerman

