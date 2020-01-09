• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Friday — Sixela Presents Covered with Jam: Dark Side of The Force with Tweed, 9 p.m.
Saturday — Hard Swimmin’ Fish and Bobby Thompson, 8 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Robbie Limon
Saturday — Boo Snyder
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Thursday — Country/Americana/Roots jam
Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm
Saturday — Wayne Lee Ray
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Wayne Zimmerman, 7 p.m.
Friday — Tim Cintron, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Jimmy Lee, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Bobby Crim, 11 a.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh
Friday — The Missing Years
Saturday — Happy Hour (Fogg Trio)
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Jimmy Lee
Sunday — Tom Fiammetta
• Wayside Inn (Senseney Room)
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — JD Dawson
• Winchester Elks Lodge 867
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Friday — FOGG
• Winchester Moose
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Inside Out
Saturday — Cross N Styles
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — The Black Jack Duo
Saturday — Wayne Zimmerman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.