• Barns of Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Friday — Emi Sunshine, 8 p.m.
Saturday — The Chris Timbers Band, 8 p.m.
• Brewbaker’s Restaurant
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Thursday — Steven and Kimberly Organ
Friday — DJ Georgie
Saturday — Amanda Wilkins and Friends
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Thursday — Robbie Limon and Friends, 6 p.m.
Friday — Gina Furtado Project with Jessica Crawford, 8 p.m. and The Reflex: 80s Tribute Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday — Defending Cain/Future To Claim/Dying in Degrees, 9 p.m.
Sunday — Phil Zuckerman’s Rock Room Concert, 2-4 p.m.
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Brahman Noodles
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Robbie Limon
Saturday — Allen Boyd
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Thursday — Monthly blues jam run by the King Bees, 7:30 p.m.
Friday — The I, IV, Vs
Saturday — The Tyler James Band
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Friday — Fred Pollard
Saturday — Heather Butler
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Tim Cintron
Friday — The Organs
Saturday — The Lowly Souls
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh
Friday — Mike Frazier
Saturday — Revolution
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Saturday — Ted Seely
Sunday — Amanda and Sam Duo
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — Con Birch Band
• Winchester Eagles
70 Baker Lane, Winchester
540-662-4820
Friday — Karaoke with Willie
Saturday — Turning Point band
• Winchester Elks
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Friday — Toy Box Music
Saturday — Shotgun Shiver
• Winchester Moose
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Fast Lane
Saturday — Dixie Moon
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — The Other Band
Saturday — Secondhand Reggae
