• Barns of Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Friday — Emi Sunshine, 8 p.m.

Saturday — The Chris Timbers Band, 8 p.m.

• Brewbaker’s Restaurant

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Thursday — Steven and Kimberly Organ

Friday — DJ Georgie

Saturday — Amanda Wilkins and Friends

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Thursday — Robbie Limon and Friends, 6 p.m.

Friday — Gina Furtado Project with Jessica Crawford, 8 p.m. and The Reflex: 80s Tribute Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday — Defending Cain/Future To Claim/Dying in Degrees, 9 p.m.

Sunday — Phil Zuckerman’s Rock Room Concert, 2-4 p.m.

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Brahman Noodles

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Robbie Limon

Saturday — Allen Boyd

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Thursday — Monthly blues jam run by the King Bees, 7:30 p.m.

Friday — The I, IV, Vs

Saturday — The Tyler James Band

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Friday — Fred Pollard

Saturday — Heather Butler

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Tim Cintron

Friday — The Organs

Saturday — The Lowly Souls

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh

Friday — Mike Frazier

Saturday — Revolution

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Saturday — Ted Seely

Sunday — Amanda and Sam Duo

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — Con Birch Band

• Winchester Eagles

70 Baker Lane, Winchester

540-662-4820

Friday — Karaoke with Willie

Saturday — Turning Point band

• Winchester Elks

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Friday — Toy Box Music

Saturday — Shotgun Shiver

• Winchester Moose

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Fast Lane

Saturday — Dixie Moon

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — The Other Band

Saturday — Secondhand Reggae

