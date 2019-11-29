• Brewbaker’s Restaurant
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Friday — Nick Houser, 6-8 p.m., DJ Georgie, 10 p.m.
Saturday — The Carol Trio
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Friday — Hackensaw Boys with Free Flowing Musical Experience, 9 p.m.
Saturday — Cazhmiere, 8 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Robbie Limon
Saturday — Allen Boyd
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm
Saturday — The Flybirds
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Friday — Richard Hardy
Saturday — Fleming & Fleming
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Friday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Ryan Jewel, 7 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Friday — FOGG
Saturday — The Robbie Limon Band
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Jimmy Lee
Saturday — Bryan Stutzman
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — Just Us
• Winchester Moose
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Turning Point
Saturday — Cruisers
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell open mic
Saturday — Tim Cintron
