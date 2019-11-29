• Brewbaker’s Restaurant

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Friday —  Nick Houser, 6-8 p.m., DJ Georgie, 10 p.m.

Saturday — The Carol Trio

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Friday — Hackensaw Boys with Free Flowing Musical Experience, 9 p.m.

Saturday — Cazhmiere, 8 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Robbie Limon

Saturday — Allen Boyd

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm

Saturday — The Flybirds

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Friday — Richard Hardy

Saturday — Fleming & Fleming

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Friday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Ryan Jewel, 7 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Friday — FOGG

Saturday — The Robbie Limon Band

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Jimmy Lee

Saturday — Bryan Stutzman

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — Just Us

• Winchester Moose

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Turning Point

Saturday — Cruisers

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell open mic

Saturday — Tim Cintron

