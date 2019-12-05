• Barns of Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Saturday — A Charlie Brown Christmas: Film and Concert with The Eric Byrd Trio, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• Brewbaker’s Restaurant

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Thursday — Jimmy Lee

Friday — DJ Ophi

Saturday — Adwela and the Uprising

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Friday — Bluegrass Christmas featuring Bud’s Collective and the Jack Dunlap Band, 8 p.m. and Improv comedy with Porkchop Volcano, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday — Destructo Disk/Thee Deluxe/The Hips/Nosferatuman, 9 p.m.

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Matt Chellini, 7 pm.

• Eugene B. Smith Gallery

25 N. Loudoun St., Winchester

540-667-6190

Friday — Live jazz by Eugene Smith, Terry Metz & Eduardo Arce, 6 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Paul Moschetto

Saturday — Jimmy Lee

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Friday — Deja Vu

Saturday — Andy Hawk and the Train Wreck Endings

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle

Friday — Bob Payne

Saturday — Fred Pollard

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Wayne Zimmerman, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Tim Cintron, 7 p.m.

Sunday — Bobby Crim, 11 a.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh

Friday — Shag

Saturday — Chuggalug

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — JD Dawson and the Original Country Band

Sunday — Harpist during Merrimint celebration

• Winchester Moose

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Hot Fun

Saturday — Out of Line with Marco

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Shotgun Shiver

Saturday — Windowpane

