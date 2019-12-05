• Barns of Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Saturday — A Charlie Brown Christmas: Film and Concert with The Eric Byrd Trio, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Brewbaker’s Restaurant
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Thursday — Jimmy Lee
Friday — DJ Ophi
Saturday — Adwela and the Uprising
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Friday — Bluegrass Christmas featuring Bud’s Collective and the Jack Dunlap Band, 8 p.m. and Improv comedy with Porkchop Volcano, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday — Destructo Disk/Thee Deluxe/The Hips/Nosferatuman, 9 p.m.
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Matt Chellini, 7 pm.
• Eugene B. Smith Gallery
25 N. Loudoun St., Winchester
540-667-6190
Friday — Live jazz by Eugene Smith, Terry Metz & Eduardo Arce, 6 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Paul Moschetto
Saturday — Jimmy Lee
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Friday — Deja Vu
Saturday — Andy Hawk and the Train Wreck Endings
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle
Friday — Bob Payne
Saturday — Fred Pollard
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Wayne Zimmerman, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Tim Cintron, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Bobby Crim, 11 a.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh
Friday — Shag
Saturday — Chuggalug
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — JD Dawson and the Original Country Band
Sunday — Harpist during Merrimint celebration
• Winchester Moose
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Hot Fun
Saturday — Out of Line with Marco
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Shotgun Shiver
Saturday — Windowpane
