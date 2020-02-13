• Brewbakers
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Friday — DJ Georgie
Saturday — Quasi Flannel
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Friday — Love sucks: Emo dance party (free)
Saturday — Bumpin Uglies with Joint Operation, 9 p.m. and Couples Therapy: A Comedy Show hosted by Rahmein Mostafavi, 10:30 p.m.
• Escutcheon
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Tonight — Matt Chellini, 7 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Jimmy Lee
Saturday — Will Gomez
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Thursday – Monthly Country/Americana/Roots Jam and Gary J. Power Duo
Friday — Shortness of Breath
Saturday — The King Bees with Deja Blue
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Robbie Limon, 7 p.m.
Friday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Robert Mabe
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh
Friday — Dan Barry
Saturday — Fogg Trio
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Saturday — Boo Snyder
Sunday — Tom Fiammetta
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Tonight — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle
Friday — Rob Yeakle & Fred Pollard and Allen Dec
Saturday — Fred Pollard
• Winchester Elks Lodge 867
466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester
540-539-2170
Friday — Sundown Band
Saturday — The Other Band
• Winchester Moose
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Copy Cat
Saturday — Dixie Moon
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell Acoustic
Saturday — Tim Cintron
