• Brewbakers

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Friday — DJ Georgie

Saturday — Quasi Flannel

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Friday — Love sucks: Emo dance party (free)

Saturday — Bumpin Uglies with Joint Operation, 9 p.m. and Couples Therapy: A Comedy Show hosted by Rahmein Mostafavi, 10:30 p.m.

• Escutcheon

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Tonight — Matt Chellini, 7 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Jimmy Lee

Saturday — Will Gomez

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Thursday – Monthly Country/Americana/Roots Jam and Gary J. Power Duo

Friday — Shortness of Breath

Saturday — The King Bees with Deja Blue

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Robbie Limon, 7 p.m.

Friday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Robert Mabe

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Thursday — Karaoke with DJ Skyhigh

Friday — Dan Barry

Saturday — Fogg Trio

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Saturday — Boo Snyder

Sunday — Tom Fiammetta

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Tonight — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle

Friday — Rob Yeakle & Fred Pollard and Allen Dec

Saturday — Fred Pollard

• Winchester Elks Lodge 867

466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

540-539-2170

Friday — Sundown Band

Saturday — The Other Band

• Winchester Moose

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Copy Cat

Saturday — Dixie Moon

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell Acoustic

Saturday — Tim Cintron

