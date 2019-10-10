• Barns of Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Friday — Les Filles de Illighadad, 8 p.m.
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Friday — Kelly Bell Band, 8 p.m.
Saturday — Murder Mystery Comedy Show: Halloween Whodunit, 9:30 p.m.
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Brahman Noodles, 7 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Luke Johnson
Saturday — Tim Cintron
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm
Saturday — 7th Son
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karaoke
Friday — Bob Payne
Saturday — Richard Hardy
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.
Friday — Bryan Stutzman, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Will Gomez, 7 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Friday — Mark Bray
Saturday — Revolution
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Robbie Limon
Saturday — Tom Fiammetta
Sunday — Gary Smallwood
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
Saturday — JD Dawson and the Original Country Band
• Winchester Eagles
70 Baker Lane, Winchester
540-662-4820
Friday — Fast Lane, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Truck Stop Burritos, 7 p.m
• Winchester Moose Family Center
215 E. Cork St., Winchester
540-667-8284
Friday — Dixie Moon
Saturday — Fast Lane
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday — Jay Powell acoustic
Saturday — Three Sound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.