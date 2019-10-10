• Barns of Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Friday — Les Filles de Illighadad, 8 p.m.

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Friday — Kelly Bell Band, 8 p.m.

Saturday — Murder Mystery Comedy Show: Halloween Whodunit, 9:30 p.m.

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Brahman Noodles, 7 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Luke Johnson

Saturday — Tim Cintron

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Friday — Ricky J and Blue Rhythm

Saturday — 7th Son

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karaoke

Friday — Bob Payne

Saturday — Richard Hardy

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.

Friday — Bryan Stutzman, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Will Gomez, 7 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Friday — Mark Bray

Saturday — Revolution

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Robbie Limon

Saturday — Tom Fiammetta

Sunday — Gary Smallwood

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

Saturday — JD Dawson and the Original Country Band

• Winchester Eagles

70 Baker Lane, Winchester

540-662-4820

Friday — Fast Lane, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Truck Stop Burritos, 7 p.m

• Winchester Moose Family Center

215 E. Cork St., Winchester

540-667-8284

Friday — Dixie Moon

Saturday — Fast Lane

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday — Jay Powell acoustic

Saturday — Three Sound

