• Barns of Rose Hill
95 Chalmers Court, Berryville
540-955-2004
Friday — Eric Himy and Michael Guttman, 8 p.m.
• Brewbaker’s Restaurant
168 N. Loudoun St.
540-535-0111
Thursday — Mick Houser
Friday — DJ Georgie
Saturday — Adwela and the Uprising and Halloween Drag Show
• Bright Box
5 N. Loudoun St.,
Winchester, 540-665-2878
Thursday — Nancy Rock Band of Friends album release, 8 p.m.
Friday — Bobby Thompson Acoustic Trio, 8 p.m. and Love Canon, 9 p.m.
Saturday — Closed for private event
• Escutcheon Brewing
142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
540-773-3042
Thursday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.
• George Washington Hotel
103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester
540-678-4700
Friday — Jordan English Trio
Saturday — Fred Pollard
• Horseshoe Curve
1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont
540-554-8291
Thursday — Monthly Blues Jam
Friday — The I, IV, Vs
Saturday — The Tyler James Band
• Larrick’s Tavern
7783 Main St., Middletown,
540-869-1797
Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle, 7 p.m.
Friday — Fred Pollard
Saturday — Heather Butler and John Thompson, 6-8 p.m. (and then a free Halloween party)
• Paladin
181-A Warrior Drive
540-868-8327
Thursday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.
Friday — Robbie Limon, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Another Fine Mess, 8 p.m.
• Piccadilly’s Public House
125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester
540-535-1899
Friday — Fogg
Saturday — The Robbie Limon Band
• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery
1687 Marlboro Road,
540-869-9567
Friday — Bryan Stutzman
Saturday — Boo Snider
Sunday — Ted Seely
• Wayside Inn
7783 Main St., Middletown
540-869-1797
Friday — Bluegrass jam session
• 147 North
147 N. Loudoun St.
540-313-4084
Friday —Jay Powell open mic
Saturday — Tim Cintron
