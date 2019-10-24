• Barns of Rose Hill

95 Chalmers Court, Berryville

540-955-2004

Friday — Eric Himy and Michael Guttman, 8 p.m.

• Brewbaker’s Restaurant

168 N. Loudoun St.

540-535-0111

Thursday — Mick Houser

Friday — DJ Georgie

Saturday — Adwela and the Uprising and Halloween Drag Show

• Bright Box

5 N. Loudoun St.,

Winchester, 540-665-2878

Thursday — Nancy Rock Band of Friends album release, 8 p.m.

Friday — Bobby Thompson Acoustic Trio, 8 p.m. and Love Canon, 9 p.m.

Saturday — Closed for private event

• Escutcheon Brewing

142 W. Commercial St., Winchester

540-773-3042

Thursday — Mark Clay, 7 p.m.

• George Washington Hotel

103 E. Piccadilly St.,Winchester

540-678-4700

Friday — Jordan English Trio

Saturday — Fred Pollard

• Horseshoe Curve

1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont

540-554-8291

Thursday — Monthly Blues Jam

Friday — The I, IV, Vs

Saturday — The Tyler James Band

• Larrick’s Tavern

7783 Main St., Middletown,

540-869-1797

Thursday — Karaoke with Rob Yeakle, 7 p.m.

Friday — Fred Pollard

Saturday — Heather Butler and John Thompson, 6-8 p.m. (and then a free Halloween party)

• Paladin

181-A Warrior Drive

540-868-8327

Thursday — The Other Band, 7 p.m.

Friday — Robbie Limon, 7 p.m.

Saturday — Another Fine Mess, 8 p.m.

• Piccadilly’s Public House

125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester

540-535-1899

Friday — Fogg

Saturday — The Robbie Limon Band

• Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery

1687 Marlboro Road,

540-869-9567

Friday — Bryan Stutzman

Saturday — Boo Snider

Sunday — Ted Seely

• Wayside Inn

7783 Main St., Middletown

540-869-1797

Friday — Bluegrass jam session

• 147 North

147 N. Loudoun St.

540-313-4084

Friday —Jay Powell open mic

Saturday — Tim Cintron

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.