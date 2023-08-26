BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — In what seemed to be a constant stream of big plays, the Musselman (W.Va.) football team persevered and claimed a 44-34 victory over Handley at Price Stadium on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
It was Jake Smith's debut game as Handley's head coach, and he knew it would be a difficult challenge. Last year when he was Sherando's head coach, the Applemen defeated the Warriors 30-26 with 13 unanswered points in the last 12 minutes and 15 seconds.
"I've played Musselman many years and you're going to get into a long, dragged-out game that's going to go into the fourth quarter," Smith said.
Musselman encountered Murphy's Law. If it could go wrong, it definitely did to the Applemen during the start of Friday's game.
There was a negative run on first down for Musselman, a badly underthrown football to a wide-open receiver on a trick pass play on second down and then a pass that simply went through the hands of the receiver beyond the first-down marker on third down.
It got worse.
Musselman's first possession of the year finished in a punt snap hitting the center's leg and dribbling to the upback.
Handley took over at the Musselman 18-yard-line.
"Then they score a touchdown on the first play," Musselman coach Brian Thomas said.
Indeed, Handley did, as Manno Lusca dashed virtually untouched into the end zone on first down.
"We started off awful," Thomas said. "It was a horrendous start."
A beginning, though, that would've pleased Mr. Murphy.
"We preach mental toughness," Thomas said. "There's still is a lot of football left to play."
Smith knew that, too, even though his team led 21-7 at the close of the first quarter.
Musselman tied the game at 7-7 a series after the Judges went ahead as quarterback Eli Fleming tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Isaah Beard.
Christian Metzger's 1-yard quarterback plunge broke the tie on the next series and made it 14-7.
The Applemen then failed to convert a fourth down deep in Handley's territory.
Handley got another of those quick, first-down touchdowns when Hassan Akanbi took a jet-sweep handoff and dashed 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7.
The Applemen scored the only 21 points of the second quarter.
Logan Shelton caught the second of Fleming's four touchdown passes, a 9-yard toss.
Then, after a fumble recovery by the Applemen, Fleming completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Beard to knot the game at 21.
Shelton's 40-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Musselman a 28-21 lead at halftime.
"When we were down two touchdowns," Fleming said, "I was like, 'So what?'"
The transfer from Williamsport, Md,, said his confidence stemmed from the camaraderie he developed over time with his new receivers after February when his family moved across the Potomac River.
"They say he's got a live arm," Thomas said. "Some of the throws he made ... my gosh."
The sweetest pass from Fleming came soon after Handley scored the equalizer on Lusca's 65-yard dash on the first play of the second half. Fleming tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Shelton to make it 35-28.
The Judges couldn't recover.
Blake Sanders ran 31 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend Musselman's lead to 41-28. There was an errant snap on the extra-point try.
Smith saw way too many bad snaps from his team. Eight times the ball hit the dirt on balls from center and plenty of lost yardage resulted.
"We had snap issues," Smith said. "It came back to bite us. It's something we will correct. The great thing is this is the first game and there's a lot of the season left. ...We'll get better."
The fourth quarter ended with a 26-yard field goal by Wilson Bonham for Musselman and a 62-yard touchdown pass from Metzger to Breylon Miller.
The Applemen host Loudoun Valley next week while Handley hosts Harrisonburg at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
