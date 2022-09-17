STEPHENS CITY — The Musselman (W.Va.) football team turned in yet another clutch performance on Friday night.
The Applemen scored 13 unanswered points in the last 12 minutes and 15 seconds to rally for a 30-26 win over Sherando in a Homecoming contest at Arrowhead Stadium, with senior quarterback Bayden Hartman accounting for his fourth touchdown of the game with a one-yard run with 5:07 left for the game's final points.
A week ago, Hartman's one-yard TD run with two minutes left capped an eight-minute, 80-yard drive after Ray Adames intercepted a ball in the end zone and lifted Musselman (3-1) to a 21-20 comeback win over Jefferson (W.Va.).
Hartman ran for 69 yards and three TDs on 21 carries and completed 16 of 22 passes for 182 yards and a 54-yard TD pass to Adames (six catches for 90 yards, seven catches for 75 yards) with 15 seconds left in the third quarter to start the comeback and cut Sherando's lead to 26-24.
Sherando (2-2) took over at its own 49-yard line after Gavyn Blye (four catches, 46 yards) returned the kickoff 14 yards after Hartman's last TD. But Micah Carlson (10 of 19 for 202 yards and two TDs) threw incomplete on fourth-and-4 from the Musselman 45 with 3:04 left, and the Warriors never got the ball back.
The Warriors were flying high after Carlson's 86-yard TD bomb to AJ Santiago (four catches, 113 yards) that the senior caught beyond midfield well past the defense with 1:53 left in the third quarter. Sherando didn't get a chance to kick the extra point because of an errant snap, but the Warriors led 26-17.
Sherando could have had a bigger lead with better execution at that point, and some Warrior mistakes after that score ultimately hurt their chances of beating the Applemen for the second straight year.
"We weren't focused," said Warriors coach Jake Smith, whose team was outgained 373-321. "We made too many mistakes. We turned the ball over. We were lazy tackling on defense. Those two things come back to haunt us. We had opportunities to do good things in the game, and we failed. I'll take responsibility for it in not having these guys ready to go."
Musselman certainly was ready to finish. Last year's 49-43 loss to Sherando was one of three defeats by one score or less for the Applemen.
"The focus in the offseason is what you're going to do when the adversity hits, and how you're going to play," Musselman coach Brian Thomas said. "We've had two straight weeks when we've been down at the half, and we just stayed together and kept fighting and came back. I'm really proud of these guys."
Adames' 54-yard touchdown came on a short hitch pattern in which the Warriors had people behind the speedy senior, but he turned and ran through the defense.
On second-and-10 from the Sherando 45 on the ensuing drive, Carlson had to retreat well behind the line before circling forward to the left. He wound up throwing across his body and completing a pass to Santiago to set off screams from the Warriors fans, but the excitement was short-lived because of a holding call that set up second-and-29 from the Warrior 26.
After two incompletions, the punt on fourth down went 19 yards and gave Musselman the ball at the Warriors' 45.
"We have a misfire on offense, totally our fault," Smith said. "We've got guys where they're not supposed to be, puts him in a bad situation, and he scrambles. Anytime you get a scrambling quarterback, a holding penalty is something that you've got to be concerned about, and that hurt us right there in that situation."
The Warriors were only penalized four times — the first two were questioned by Sherando's sideline — and the last one hurt as well. Two plays after taking over the 45, Musselman faced a third-and-2 at the Sherando 37, and the Warriors were called for encroachment to give the Applemen five yards and a first down.
Musselman used that as a springboard for a gritty drive.
Hartman picked up three yards up the middle on a fourth-and-1 keeper from the 22. Two plays after that, Adames had a 15-yard run to 1, and Hartman punched it in from there to give Musselman a 30-26 lead with 5:07 left.
Sherando had plenty of time to retake the lead after starting its next possession on its own 49. The Warriors had third-and-2 at the Musselman 43, but running back Jason Foster (20 carries, 81 yards, two TDs) was dropped for a two-yard loss. On fourth down, Carlson threw outside to the left on a comeback route, but the pass was too far behind his receiver to make his way back to it.
"We had what we wanted, but didn't execute the play," Smith said.
Sherando also had two mistakes earlier in the game that wound up looming large. Carlson wasn't able to connect with running back Foster on a pitch to the left in the first quarter that Musselman recovered at the Warriors' 36. Hartman wound up scoring six plays later on a eight-yard run up the middle to open the scoring, with Jayson Gordon's extra point making it 7-0 at the 3:05 mark.
The Warriors started the second half with a 40-yard TD pass from Carlson to Jacob Manuel on a short catch and run that made it 20-10 after Noah Smith's extra point, but the Warriors had a deflating defensive possession after that in which they gave up a 71-yard TD drive. The hardest part about it was the last play, when Sherando had Hartman seemingly stopped on a run up the middle, but he spun out of the grasp of the Warriors' would-be tacklers and ran into the end zone for a 28-yard score that made it 20-17.
The Warriors' defense actually held up pretty well inside their own 30 by forcing two field goal attempts (one missed), and having Kaleb Nowlin record one of his two sacks and forcing a fumble that the Warriors recovered on the other.
But in the fourth quarter, there was no stopping the Applemen. After taking over on their own own 45 after Carlson's incompletion with 3:05 left, Hartman had nine and 15-yard runs. Then on third-an-9 from the 30, Hartman connected with Adames, who went to the ground for an 11-yard catch to ice the game.
"Coach Thomas is a great coach," Smith said. "Those kids are coached well. They play extremely hard. They've got a lot of fight and never quit."
Foster had a pair of two-yard TD runs, the first with 10:54 left in the first quarter to make it 7-7 and the second with 2:55 left in the second quarter to send the Warriors into halftime up 13-10. Smith had 11 tackles (1.5 for a loss), Trey Kremer had 10 tackles and one sack, and Nowlin's two sacks were part of a performance in which he has seven tackles (3.5 for a loss).
Musselman also was led by Dalton Hanes (nine carries for 50 yards) and Logan Shelton (four catches for 47 yards).
Sherando will travel to Frederick County rival Millbrook next Friday. The Pioneers lost 28-14 to Potomac Falls on Friday to fall to 1-3.
