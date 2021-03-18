BERRYVILLE — The Town Council has approved the renewal of a mutual aid agreement between the Berryville Police Department and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
Berryville officers generally have authority to enforce laws only within the town’s boundaries. However, the agreement enables those officers to respond to emergencies outside the town if a sheriff’s deputy needs additional resources and requests their help. Efforts to summon other county deputies and Virginia State Police troopers must be made first.
A police department supervisor generally must approve an officer responding to an emergency outside Berryville. If a supervisor’s permission can’t be obtained, an officer can make the decision to provide mutual aid on his or her own, keeping in mind that his or her main responsibility is protecting the town, the agreement shows. If an emergency occurs in Berryville while the county is receiving aid, and if the officer is needed to handle the town emergency, he or she must return to the town.
Police Chief Neal White said outside emergencies to which officers can respond must be “in-progress incidents” involving crimes against people. Home break-ins are an example.
According to White, the police department aided the sheriff’s office 48 times last year. Most of the emergencies occurred within a few miles of Berryville, and officers were away from the town for only short periods.
The agreement is worthwhile because “when we need assistance, they come,” White said of the sheriff’s office.
Unless it needs to be altered, such as due to changes in state laws, the renewed agreement will be in place for five years.
In another matter, the council has adopted a resolution committing to fund its share of the cost for sidewalk improvements along the north side of Mosby Boulevard between Hancock Court and McNeil Drive.
The project is expected to cost $154,191. The Virginia Department of Transportation is to cover 80% of the price. Berryville’s 20% share amounts to $30,838. But the town is budgeting $35,000 in case any unexpected cost overruns occur, said Assistant Town Manager for Community Development and Operations Christy Dunkle.
Construction likely will start within the next six months, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
