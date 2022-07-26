BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — The back rooms at The Barn Bridal and Formal Wear are a dream come true no matter what a person’s fashion sense.
Walls are lined with hangers that hold dresses for any occasion. A long, white ballgown fit for a fairy tale wedding sits across the room from a dark green dress perfect for a prom night.
“My job is making things beautiful. Making people beautiful is what I like to do,” said Arlene Pasco, owner of The Barn at 1406 Sam Mason Road. “I like getting dresses ready, because it’s fairyland. It’s always helping people look their best for something they do once in their life.”
Pasco prefers to keep her store racks in top shape, rather than stand in the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love coordinating for a big event. Women across the region have visited The Barn Bridal for 50 years, and they come looking for Pasco’s dresses and her advice on how to look the best.
“People have come for all kinds of occasions,” Pasco said. “Women who I have made dresses for bring their granddaughters to get prom dresses.”
Fashion has gone through several transformations since Pasco began selling dresses in 1972, and Pasco has seen it all in her dress shop the past 50 years.
Brides have come to her for a classic wedding dress to wear at a wedding in an apple orchard and have also come to her looking for a wedding dress to skydive in.
“Dresses have changed over the years,” Pasco said. “They used to go down to the floor and have sleeves that flair or poof out. Now, wedding dresses can go above the knee and can have long sleeves or no sleeves at all.”
Pasco keeps up on all the latest fashions as if she is new to the business, and a person who helps her in keeping the store at its best is Hope Hagley, who came to work for Pasco during her sophomore year of high school, one of several high school students to work at The Barn Bridal over the years.
Hagley has enjoyed working for Pasco so much that she still works for The Barn when not working toward a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University.
“Arlene knows her stuff,” Hagley said. “Working here has been one of the best experiences, and Arlene has taught me so much.”
The shop is offering a 10% discount on all special orders for the remainder of July in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The business will also be offering 50% off all pageant and prom gowns to celebrate.
And a Fabulous Fifty Celebration will be held on July 30 at The Barn Bridal’s adjacent special events property — The Meadow at Windy Hill.
For more information, visit thebarn-bridal.com or call 304-229-3388.
