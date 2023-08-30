WINCHESTER — A Brooklyn, N.Y., man charged with involuntary manslaughter after reportedly running a red light on Berryville Pike and killing a 24-year-old on his way home from work will continue to be held without bond.
Bond for 42-year-old Frances A. Rotondo was denied Wednesday by substitute Judge William Allen in Frederick County General District Court. A review hearing has been set for Sept. 8 to give Rotondo time to retain legal counsel.
In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Rotondo faces a reckless driving charge in connection with the fatal crash that killed Joseph Shane Stephens of Frederick County on July 20 at the intersection of Woods Mill Road and Berryville Pike (Va. 7) east of Winchester. According to police, Stephens had taken the Woods Mill Road exit off eastbound Berryville Pike around 9:45 p.m. and had the green light to cross westbound Berryville Pike to enter his neighborhood when his 2015 Honda Accord was hit on the passenger side by a 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Rotondo in a “high-speed impact.”
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Rotondo’s vehicle was spotted by a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy moments before the crash “traveling in excess of 100 mph (visual).” The deputy, who was pulling on to westbound Berryville Pike from Burnt Factory Road on his way to work, was unable to catch up.
“Before the deputy could attempt to catch up to the vehicle, the suspect was observed weaving in and out of traffic before running the red light at Woods Mill and crashing,” police said.
Rotondo appeared by video Wednesday from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road near Winchester. He was first scheduled to appear in court earlier this month, but the court date was delayed several times because he was in the hospital, where he had been taken after the crash.
“I’ve never been in trouble with the law before,” Rotondo told the judge.
It’s unclear what Rotondo was doing in Virginia at the time of the crash. According to the criminal complaint, he lives in an apartment in Brooklyn.
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Robbins said in court that Rotondo has no “significant ties” to Virginia and called him a “flight risk.”
“He is certainly a flight risk, and given the driving behavior in this case, he is a danger to the community,” Robbins said.
At the crash scene, police said Rotondo “appeared to be confused about where he was or having been involved in a crash.”
“He did not know where he was coming from. He did not know where he was going,” Robbins said. “He was completely disoriented.”
During Wednesday’s hearing, Rotondo said he had not been drinking at the time of the crash.
Contacted after the hearing, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said, “We’re pretty confident that his blood alcohol (level) was 0.00,” based on a breath test administered at the scene. He added a blood test for Rotondo has not come back yet.
Rotondo does not qualify for court-appointed counsel, according to court officials.
“I called my uncle. He said he is going to take care of it,” Rotondo said.
Stephens, who was on his way home from work at Red Lobster in Winchester, was less than a mile from his family’s home in The Overlook neighborhood when the T-bone crash occurred.
He was a 2016 graduate of Loudoun Valley High School and attended Northern Virginia Community College in Sterling and Lord Fairfax (now Laurel Ridge) Community College in Middletown. According to his family, he was about six months from earning an online bachelor’s degree from Western Governors University. He was pursuing a career in cloud computing.
Stephens’ family is pushing for safety improvements to be made at the intersection.
“For us, there’s nothing that’s going to make us feel better. There’s nothing that’s going to replace what we lost. I don’t want anyone else to have to do this,” Stephens’ father, Luke Stephens, told the county Transportation Committee earlier this week.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is currently conducting a speed study and considering possible safety improvements at the intersection. One potential change would be reducing the speed limit in the area from 55 mph to 45 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.