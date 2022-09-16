WINCHESTER — A 60-year-old pedophile who spent months grooming and manipulating a 13-year-old Frederick County girl into believing they were soulmates will spend the next two decades in prison.
Frank J. Ameruoso of Massapequa Park, New York, pleaded guilty Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court to nine counts of having carnal knowledge of a child, two counts of using a computer to propose sex, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in his care.
Ameruoso wept during the entire 90-minute hearing and often shook his head "no" when his victim and her parents described what he had done, how he did it and the impact his actions had on their entire family.
"My childhood and innocence can never be replaced," the victim, now 14, told Ameruoso from the witness stand. "You raped me and you will live with that forever."
The girl and her parents testified about how Ameruoso, whose only prior conviction was for disorderly conduct in 2016, groomed her over the course of several months into believing they were meant to be together. He had her so convinced that she even tattooed Ameruoso's initials on her arm.
Family members said Ameruoso was the boyfriend of one of their relatives, and the girl spent about three weeks with him in June and July 2021 while visiting the relative. During this time, Ameruoso presented himself as a friend.
"Mr. Ameruoso said he was the only person I could trust," she said on Friday.
Their casual conversations eventually led to Ameruoso making jokes about sex and encouraging the girl to show him her breasts.
"He was older, so I thought it must be OK," she said.
On the day before Thanksgiving, while visiting the girl and her family at their Frederick County home, Ameruoso convinced her to have sex for the first time.
Their sexual encounters continued into January when the girl's parents, who testified they were wary of Ameruoso but did not know he was a predator, left home to take a weeklong vacation. The girl's adult brother stayed home to keep an eye on the house and his younger siblings.
On Jan. 19, the girl's brother opened her bedroom door and found his sister having sex with Ameruoso. He called his parents, who returned home immediately.
"This man, Frank Ameruoso, needs to pay for what he's done," the girl's father testified. "I can only hope he suffers as much as he made us suffer."
Once the girl realized how Ameruoso had manipulated her, she cooperated with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and engaged her abuser in an online chat where he admitted to their sexual encounters. Ameruoso was arrested on Feb. 23 and has been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center ever since.
During the course of the investigation, the girl's parents learned that Ameruoso had started grooming the girl's sister as well. Their mother testified he gave both of the 13-year-old girls sex toys as a gift.
The aftermath of Ameruoso's molestation divided the victim's family. The girl's mother said the relative who was dating Ameruoso stands by him, and other family members cut off ties because they didn't believe the girl had been victimized by Ameruoso's "repulsive, disgusting acts."
Ameruoso never denied molesting the girl, but said his actions were not representative of his good character.
"This is not who I am or who I ever strived to be," Ameruoso said prior to sentencing. "I am not a monster."
Judge Alexander Iden didn't buy it.
"You do not deceive me," Iden told Ameruoso. "You are a predator that got caught and you're just sorry you got caught."
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe, who prosecuted the case and drafted the plea agreement with the blessing of the victim and her family, agreed with Iden's assessment.
"This is exactly who he is," Enloe said. "We are what we do, not what we say."
Court officials weren't the only people who didn't buy Ameruoso's claim of being a good person who did a bad thing. A man who said he has known Ameruoso for 22 years came to court Friday to testify about his friend's good character, but after hearing testimony from the victim and her family, he declined to stick up for the defendant.
"I'm having a dilemma," the man said, telling Iden that Ameruoso was not honest with him about the extent of his crimes. "I don't have anything else to say."
Iden didn't pull his punches when he pronounced Ameruoso's sentence.
"You deserve every minute of every hour of every day of every month of every year I can give you," he said.
Iden sentenced Ameruoso on each individual charge. After the defendant heard the first of his 19 sentences, he sobbed and collapsed into his chair. As Iden continued, Ameruoso repeatedly looked at his attorney, Tyler Simmers, with an expression of desperation.
Iden sentenced Ameruoso to a total of 160 years in prison — the maximum allowed under the plea agreement — but suspended all but 22 years and 1 month. If Ameruoso serves the full term, he will be 82 when he is released.
The judge also sentenced him to five years of supervised probation and 155 years of unsupervised probation, and ordered Ameruoso to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.
The girl said Ameruoso's abuse made her suicidal, and she is currently being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder, but she is determined to not let the horror of the past 15 months define her life.
"I am so much stronger than anybody could have guessed," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.