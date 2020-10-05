WINCHESTER — In case you haven’t heard, there’s a presidential election on Nov. 3.
That’s no surprise to people who follow politics, but many Americans don’t. About 100 million Americans eligible to vote in the 2016 election didn’t — compared to about 132 million who cast ballots — according to the United States Election Project. Hoping to maximize local turnout, members of NAACP’s Winchester Area Chapter 7127 are hitting the streets in a last-ditch effort to register voters and let them know how and where to vote. The final day to register is Oct. 13.
“It takes such a short amount of time and it doesn’t require a lot of work, but there’s thousands and thousands of Virginians who can’t vote because they’re not registered,” said Rebecca Lewis, co-chairwoman of the chapter’s political action committee. “It’s very rewarding when you’re able to help people get registered because it’s not that much work and it means that they can vote and express their needs and concerns and wants though the ballot.”
The drive began on July 25 with 32 volunteers participating, according to Mary Dale Jackson, committee chairwoman. Registration has primarily occurred at the Bowman and Handley libraries and the Loudoun Street Mall. The local NAACP branch, which was established in the 1930s, began voter registration drives in 2008. Door-to-door efforts were included in the past, but that was scrapped this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 150 people have been registered.
Lewis said she joined the NAACP in 2018 to help promote social justice. She said it was particularly satisfying helping an ex-convict get his voting rights restored.
Lewis said the man, who is Black, recalled how an aunt had been denied the right to vote in North Carolina before passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. So getting his voting rights back was very important to the man.
“It was incredible,” Lewis said. “It took 10 minutes and we were able to get something back that he had been missing for a decade.”
While high voter turnout has traditionally benefited Democrats, the drive is non-partisan and volunteers are forbidden from advocating for a particular candidate. Assad and Lewis said most people they’ve encountered have been polite.
