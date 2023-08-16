FRONT ROYAL — Samuels Public Library, its book collection and funding continued to be a hot topic at Tuesday's Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The library has been under fire for several months by a group that wants the library to remove certain books it finds objectionable. The group, Clean Up Samuels, is now calling for the library to be placed under county control, in addition to its original demands that the books be removed, staff be replaced, and that the library cut ties with the American Library Association (ALA).
Supervisors voted in June to withhold 75% of the library’s budget allocation with a plan to revisit funding in September. County administrator Edwin “Ed” Daley said Tuesday that the board signed off on a draft Memorandum of Agreement with Samuels, which will now go to the library for its review. There has been no public discussion among board members about taking over the library as a county agency.
Approximately 90 individuals affiliated with the Clean Up Samuels have filed nearly 800 requests to remove 134 “smut” books from the library. Critics say the books are inappropriate and contain sexually explicit material. Library supporters note that many of the books do not contain sexual material and say they are being targeted for representing LGBTQ families.
Mark Egger of Front Royal, who filed several requests to have books removed from the library, criticized library supporters and the ALA during Tuesday's supervisors meeting for supporting what he calls the “lie of transgenderism.”
“You've been hearing recently from people who think that a boy can become a girl. They can’t argue with science, so instead they call us names such as haters, bigots, and religious extremists because we refuse to go along with their insanity of believing a boy can become a girl,” Egger said. “They love to speak in generalities especially with their use of the alphabet soup — LGBTQXYZ, LGBTQ this, LGBTQ that, but they never talk about what the letters mean.”
Noting that “T” stands for transgender, Egger went on to say “there's no such thing as transgender. Gender is a grammatical term. Humans do not have a gender, they have a sex — either male or female.”
Calling library supporters “child-mutilating bullies,” Egger accused three library advocates of superimposing his face on a picture with Ku Klux Klan robes and putting copies of the image on cars parked at the library during the July 10 library board of trustees meeting. Egger said that he would sue the three women he accused for defamation if they did not publicly apologize.
After he spoke, a ruckus broke out in the back of the room as some in attendance asked the board why it didn’t stop Egger from attacking the women.
The county’s public comment period rules indicate that “all comments will be directed to the Board of Supervisors and not to the audience” and that the board “will not tolerate personal attacks by anyone on any of the participants in the proceedings.”
Library supporter Stevi Hubbard focused her criticism on supervisors, saying they are handling the controversy poorly.
“We’re paying a fortune in legal fees as it is. This isn’t a fight you’re going to win. It’s discrimination. And there’s no point in doing it. You have to fund the library. You could take it over and you could spend millions of dollars that way. These books weren’t hurting anyone,” she said.
Hubbard called into question comments made this spring by members of the Clean Up Samuels group, who said they began investigating the library’s collection after a young child stumbled upon an inappropriate book.
Hubbard accused board chair Vicky Cook of attending a gathering of the Clean Up Samuels group and suggesting to its members that they focus on “pornographic” books rather than those with LGBTQ themes.
Analysis indicates that the books in question have LGBTQ characters. Heterosexual relationships and sexuality are not represented in the requests to remove books.
“No imaginary 4-year-old child put their hands on a book. That's a fictitious story and you know that. You know that, Vicky Cook, because you were at that picnic and you were the one that told them to change it from LBGTQ to pornography,” said Hubbard, referring to a May event held by Clean Up Samuels organizers during which hundreds of forms were completed. “That’s what you did so you shouldn't have voted on this.”
Turning to Supervisor Jerome “Jay” Butler, Hubbard noted that Butler filed requests to remove two books and wrote on his forms that he had not read the books.
“You asked to have a book banned that you had never read. Who goes against something that they don’t even know first hand is to be wrong?” she asked.
Hubbard continued saying that Supervisor Delores Oates should recuse herself from the library funding vote due to her affiliation with Thomas Hinnant, whom Oates paid $20,000 as consultant in her primary race for the Virginia House of Delegates District 31 seat. Hinnant later spoke about the Clean Up Samuels effort on Fox News and in interviews.
“We all have a right to be. You do not have the right to tell me how to believe. You do not have the right to tell me what my God believes because my God does not believe any of these things,” Hubbard said.
Naomi Egger of Front Royal expressed her frustration with the board for not being allowed to show a video at the meeting.
“I was hoping to share a video this evening that I had cleared with two of you,” she said, nodding toward board members, “weeks ago. All of a sudden there’s a new rule.”
Daley brought up the video rule at the beginning of the public comment period.
“I would remind the board and the public that there are no videos at our public comment period unless it’s by an applicant for a specific thing such as a rezoning, unless it's something of that nature that specifically pertains to an item on the agenda, there are no videos at these public comments,” Daley said.
Naomi Egger accused the board of infringing on her right to free speech, saying that it has allowed others to present videos in the past.
“We're really concerned about lawsuits these days, but lawsuits can go both ways and my freedom of speech is being violated right now because I wasn’t able to show that video. You’re silencing someone in the video whose life was ruined, her body and her life was ruined because of the lie of transgenderism. You’re silencing her and you’re silencing me,” Naomi Egger said.
