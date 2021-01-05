WINCHESTER — 2020 was a year of reckoning for racism in America.
The flashpoint was the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed on May 25 while being detained by police officers in Minnesota. The incident spurred Americans of all ethnicities to question if lingering attitudes and perceptions about race were creating barriers to equality.
Hundreds of people marched through downtown Winchester in early June to protest the systemic racial beliefs that they believed caused Black and white Americans to be treated differently by police, governments and institutions.
Shenandoah University‘s Board of Trustees responded to the outcry on June 10 by voting to remove the name of former U.S. Harry F. Byrd Jr. from the Byrd School of Business it opened in 1984.
Byrd, a former publisher of The Winchester Star who served in the Virginia Senate from 1948 to 1965 and the U.S. Senate from 1965 to 1983, was a staunch opponent of school integration in Virginia in the 1950s.
“The board and I understand that we cannot be an institution that serves all students equitably when our business school still holds the name of an individual who denied full integration of schools,” Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in a statement on June 10. “It is during this time in our national history, in which black individuals continue to experience daily and systemic acts of racism, that we must stand up and act swiftly in order to move forward to a more fair and equitable future.”
Some in the community believed the university responded too hastily and overlooked two scholarships programs that Byrd created that benefited young people of all races, in addition to his significant financial contributions to the university and other community organizations.
Historical statues, monuments and memorials were also in the crosshairs in 2020.
In Virginia, protesters called for the removal of all public symbols that honor those who fought for the Confederacy and its support of slavery during the Civil War. That led to Virginia Military Institute taking down its statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, the Virginia state Capitol removing busts of Gen. Robert E. Lee and eight other Confederate commanders, the eradication of Virginia’s annual Lee-Jackson Day state holiday and more.
Locally, there were calls to remove a pair of Confederate statues — one in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester, the other in front of the Clarke County Courthouse in Berryville.
The Winchester statue was placed in front of what was then the Frederick County Courthouse in 1916. In 2019, the county Board of Supervisors deeded the statue and former courthouse to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the region’s Civil War history. The foundation announced in June that it had no plans to remove or relocate the statue, but would develop signage to better explain the monument’s significance to local history.
The Berryville statue was erected in 1900 on a small patch of land purchased by an independent group of Confederate sympathizers known as the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry. Clarke County officials were unsuccessful last year in their attempts to find any descendants of the association, which has prevented the local government from legally removing the statue from privately owned land. Instead, the county formed an eight-person committee in November to explore options for the statue’s future.
One of Winchester’s busiest streets also got pulled into last year’s racial debate. An online survey posted in July by Rouss City Hall showed that nearly 55% of the 6,189 respondents supported changing the name of Jubal Early Drive, an east-west thoroughfare named in honor of a Confederate general and white supremacist whose post-war defense of the Confederacy’s principles inspired a romanticized national movement known as the Lost Cause of the Confederacy.
In late July, Winchester’s City Council indefinitely tabled discussions regarding a possible renaming of the street because a majority of members said they needed more time to understand how it would impact the signage and marketing for 80 businesses located on the roadway.
“What we’re trying to do here is reactive, and I don’t think it’s appropriate,” former Councilor Bill Wiley said at council’s meeting on July 28. “I think we’re going down a road and we don’t know where it will stop.”
That offensive and shameful statue of a Confederate (traitor, racist, defender of slavery) soldier should be replaced with one of Larry Yates. (See story in today's Star).
