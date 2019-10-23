WINCHESTER — NASA astronaut Douglas “Wheels” Wheelock has spent nearly 200 days in space.
For 15 days in 2007, he flew on STS-120 to deliver a module to the International Space Station to enable laboratories to be added. In 2010, he spent six months as commander of the International Space Station for the Expedition 25 crew. He currently works at the NASA John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
On Tuesday morning, Wheelock visited Redbud Run Elementary School in Frederick County to talk with students about his time in outer space and the importance of students following their dreams.
He showed them photos taken of the Earth during his space travels, and he shared stories about adventures.
The students were impressed. Many shouted “whoa!” throughout his talk.
Fifty years ago, when Apollo 11 landed on the moon, Wheelock was 9 years old. He lived in a small town in upstate New York, and his fourth-grade teacher told his classmates that they could fly in space one day, too. Wheelock thought that was a “crazy” thing to tell small-town students.
“Well, that ended up to be me many years later,” he said.
In one demonstration Wheelock did for the students, he pulled out a basketball and a tennis ball. He showed that, on its own, the tennis ball would not bounce very high when he dropped it on the ground. But when he placed the tennis ball on top of the basketball and dropped them together, the tennis ball bounced so high that it hit the ceiling.
He said the tennis ball represented a student and the basketball represented a teacher. When the two work together, the tennis ball — or the student — can reach the ceiling. “If you’re not learning from your teacher, it’s impossible for you to reach your dreams,” he said.
In another demonstration, Wheelock launched a small rocket fueled by bottled water and half an Alka-Seltzer tablet. He and the students counted down from 10 and jumped up when the rocket flew to the ceiling.
At the end of the presentation, one student asked Wheelock what it feels like to be in space. He said the feeling can initially be described as “euphoric,” but for about a day astronauts have an upset stomach as they adjust to floating because there is no gravity.
“Then it’s cool. You can be like Spider-Man and Superman flying through the space station,” Wheelock said.
He added that it took him a while to adapt to Earth’s gravity when he returned after being in space for six months. His vision also got worse from space travel and he had to wear glasses afterward.
In 25 years, NASA hopes to send people to Mars, Wheelock said, meaning the first people to land on Mars could likely be in elementary school right now.
“The first people that are going to step foot on Mars are your generation,” Wheelock said. “Maybe in 30 years we’ll come back to Redbud and we’ll listen to one of you telling your story about walking on Mars.”
After his talk, Wheelock told The Star that he feels students build up limitations about what they can achieve when they grow up. When he was young, he said he felt the same way.
In 1998, after Wheelock was just selected by NASA to be an astronaut, he sat next to Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to walk on the moon.
“I was frozen because all the memories of my ordinary life came flooding back, and I’m thinking, ‘I really don’t deserve to be sitting at this table next to Neil Armstrong,’” Wheelock said.
When it was Wheelock’s turn to ask Armstrong a question, he asked what was going in Armstrong’s mind when he first landed on the moon. Armstrong responded that he thought of his teachers and the engineers who built the rocket. Wheelock came to realize that Armstrong was from an even smaller town than Wheelock — Wapakoneta, Ohio.
“I thought to myself, wow, we really are just ordinary kids from ordinary places. We have really big dreams and extraordinary things we’d love to do,” Wheelock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.