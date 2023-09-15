Ever thought working at NASA would be cool? Maybe you think NASA only hires astronauts and engineers.
On Wednesday, NASA personnel will visit Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, according to a news release from the college
“We take all fields, all disciplines,” says Karen Miller, a NASA human resources specialist who serves as an apprentice program manager and pathways internship program coordinator.
This includes students studying accounting, art, automotive, computer and IT, engineering, human resources, marketing, finance, general education, robotics, technology, physical sciences and more
The presentation is open to the community, in addition to students. Attendees will learn about opportunities available right now while enrolled in community college, after graduation, after earning a four-year degree and several years post-graduation.
“We have so many opportunities that your students can apply for today,” Miller said. “Out of 11 apprentices, 10 graduated from Virginia community colleges. Three out of four intern technicians are currently attending a community college in Virginia.
The first presentation begins at 8:30 a.m. and is for Mountain Vista Governor’s School students. Then, there will be a session starting at 10 a.m. for other high school students, followed by a session at 12:30 p.m. for Laurel Ridge students and community members. The sessions will be distanced to our Fauquier Campus and available via Zoom.
Students also will be given an overview of the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, and there will be a question-and-answer session. Additionally, a representative from the Virginia Space Grant Consortium will share more opportunities.
To RSVP and learn more, visit laurelridge.edu/NASA.
