CLEAR BROOK — Natalie Woodward, a Stephens City resident who attends Laurel Ridge Community College, won the 46th Miss Frederick County Fair pageant on Sunday night at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
“It's really touching,” the 19-year-old daughter of Cherisse Woodward and Calvin Woodward said. “I might cry. It's honestly a big honor.”
Woodward, who plans to become a nurse anesthetist, has been involved in the fair's pageants since 2012. In 2018, she won the Junior Miss pageant. She said receiving the top honor was “really cool.”
In addition to winning $1,000 in scholarship money, Woodward will advance to the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs pageant in January. She also will attend numerous events at this week's fair, which continues through Saturday.
Seven contestants, ages 16 to 22, competed for the title of Miss Frederick County Fair. They were judged on a point system, earning points for poise, personality, speaking ability and overall appearance. They also participated in a personal interview, gave a 30-second, on-stage speech and answered a random question drawn from a hat.
Woodward’s platform was “Confidence Campaign.”
“In today's schools we are taught so much about how to treat others and our surroundings,” Woodward told the audience. “But we are never taught truly how to treat ourselves. My 'Confidence Campaign,' founded by myself in my sophomore year of high school, is my way of combating that problem that I saw in our school systems.”
She said her campaign aims to put printable, readable and logical resources in classrooms. The goal is "to let everyone know that your self-worth and your value in this world is beyond important.”
She said the idea for the campaign stemmed from her own experiences.
“Honestly, I went through my parents' divorce. And that was like the thing for me that told me I was consistently unworthy,” she said. “You know, can’t keep my parents together, can't really do anything."
Woodward said everyone deserves to be told that they are worthy.
“No one really taught me how to be confident,” she said. “So I took it upon myself to learn different tips and tricks. And now I get to feel better. I love it.”
She said taking part in pageants played a significant role in learning how to be confident. She described the other girls in the contest as “the most uplifting and kind people.”
Woodward also was named Miss Photogenic at Sunday night's pageant.
First runner-up was 19-year-old Adrianna Garcia of Winchester, daughter of Alexis Diaz and Silvia Villanveva. She attends the University of Virginia and plans to become a pediatric physician assistant. Her platform was “Dando esperanza en El Salvadore” – “Giving Hope in El Salvadore.”
“Throughout the course of the year I collect funds and donations such as toys and health necessities for underprivileged children,” Garcia said. “I am fortunate enough to be able to travel down during the winter season where I distribute with love everything that I have collected. There's no better gift than seeing a child's eyes light up with joy and hope.”
Second runner-up was Morgan Todd, 20, of Winchester, daughter of Mark and Shelby Todd. She attends Shenandoah University and plans to become a physical therapist. Her platform was “Exercise is Medicine.”
Seventeen-year-old John Handley High School student Abigail Whitacre won the Community Service Award.
Ava Mannarino was named Miss Frederick County Jr., which is for girls ages 13 to 15. She attends Millbrook High School and is the daughter of Thomas and Amy Mannarino.
“It's very exciting,” Mannarino said of her win. “I’ve worked really hard for it.”
Pageant organizer Dawn McKee said participation in the pageants was much higher than it was last year, when there was little time to promote the event due to uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there were a lot of “great girls” involved in this year’s contests.
“I love their platforms,” McKee said. “I love that our girls are so focused on their platforms, and they go out into the community and they raise awareness on whatever their platform because that's what's important. I'm trying to mold these girls into being better.”
