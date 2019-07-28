EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Jin Young Ko took advantage of a friend’s bad luck to win her second major title of the season on Sunday, and reclaimed No. 1 spot in the women’s world golf rankings.
Ko fired a 4-under 67 in the rain-swept final round to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269.
Winner of the season’s first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner, longtime leader and good friend Hyo Joo Kim lost control of the tournament with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.
Ko took the two-shot lead she was given, and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).
The 24-year-old South Korean played the par-5 18th with a two-shot cushion and no drama. Kim (73) made a birdie to join a three-way tie for second with Kupcho and Feng.
Ko said her play was “a little perfect,” after getting the silver trophy presented by ski great Lindsey Vonn.
RGIII sidelined with fractured thumb
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will be sidelined for “at least a few weeks” after fracturing his right thumb during the team’s third practice of training camp.
The injury occurred Saturday night when Griffin hit his hand on a defender’s helmet during a workout at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the team’s first practice of the summer in full pads.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t announce the extent of the injury until Sunday, saying, “Robert fractured a bone in his right hand and will miss practice for at least a few weeks.”
After Saturday’s practice, Griffin said, “I’ve got a little issue with my thumb. Hit it on the helmet of one of the D-linemen coming through the line.”
Griffin entered training camp as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson. Rookie Trace McSorley, drafted out of Penn State, is the only other quarterback on the roster.
Griffin ended a one-year hiatus from the NFL last season, signing a one-year contract with the Ravens to serve in a reserve role. He played in three games, going 2 for 6 for 21 yards.
Mets close to acquiring Stroman from Jays
NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Mets are close to completing a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the swap had not been finalized.
A 28-year-old right-hander and a first-time All-Star this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He has a $7.4 million salary and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.
The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island about 50 miles from Citi Field.
New York (50-55) is six games back in the NL wild-card race, with six teams ahead for the two spots. With the trade deadline approaching Wednesday, this deal might lead to the Mets selling off a starter from their current rotation, which includes NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz.
Bauer throws ball over CF wall after removal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back in the clubhouse, Trevor Bauer calmly read from a prepared statement and profusely apologized. It was quite the contrast from his emotional outburst earlier in the game.
In a startling scene, Bauer suddenly heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall while being taken out of the game Sunday in the Cleveland Indians’ 9-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
“I’m an intense competitor and that fire is what drives me,” Bauer read before answering questions. “Today it completely consumed me and took over. I just wanted to say I’m sorry for how I behaved. It won’t happen again.”
It was not clear at the time whether Bauer was upset with his performance or that manager Terry Francona was pulling him. An All-Star last year, Bauer (9-8) had just allowed a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning.
When Francona emerged from the dugout, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and fired the ball over the 410-foot mark.
“Nothing really broke my way,” Bauer said. “Even when I felt like I executed good pitches, they were capped off the end of the bat. So, the frustration built up.
“Right now, I’m just focused on the negative impact I’ve had on our culture, and our team and organization, and trying to make reparations to the people in this clubhouse and in our organization. We’ll handle whatever else comes down the line from there.”
Indians acquire Wood, Arroyo from Rays
TORONTO — The Cleveland Indians have acquired pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade between playoff contenders.
The Rays got minor league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international slot money from Cleveland on Sunday. Tampa Bay made three trades during the day, getting veteran utilityman Eric Sogard from Toronto and sending pitcher Ian Gibaut to Texas.
Wood, a 25-year-old right-hander, was 1-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 19 games — two of them starts — in five stints for Tampa Bay this season. In parts of three years with the Rays, he was 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 49 games.
The 24-year-old Arroyo is on the 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis. He hit .220 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 10 games for the Rays this year.
The 21-year-old Cardenas was batting .284 with 10 home runs and 54 RBIs in 84 games at Class A Lake County.
