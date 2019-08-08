WINCHESTER — Public safety officials visited the Loudoun Street Mall, Lord Fairfax Community College, the Snowden Bridge neighborhood in Frederick County and Berryville’s Rose Hill Park on Tuesday night — not to arrest anyone, but to have fun with area residents during National Night Out, an annual event designed to improve police-community relations.
People got a chance to look inside firetrucks and police cruisers and talk with public safety officials stationed at information booths. The events also featured live music, refreshments and games.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said about 1,000 people attended National Night Out in Snowden Bridge, while 300 to 400 stopped by LFCC in Middletown.
“It was a great evening and a wonderful time for the public to meet their law enforcement personnel and neighbors,” Millholland said. “There were all kinds of activities. We are already planning to make it even better next year.”
Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor was on the Loudoun Street Mall for Winchester’s National Night Out. He estimated about 3,000 people attended. Visitors got to meet Mila, a K-9 officer.
“We are just glad to be here,” Taylor said. “The best thing about this event is getting the kids involved with us, the police department, the fire department and having the community be engaged.”
Winchester Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terry Fritts was on hand to promote the Sheriff’s Office Youth Club, an educational training program for youths ages 11 to 18. The program challenges youngsters to be responsible citizens in their communities. He also talked about scams and frauds and efforts to keep senior citizens safe.
According to National Night Out’s website, 38 million people in 16,000 communities have taken part in the event since it began in 1984. In Virginia, 150 communities have participated.
Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Regional Substance Abuse Coalition, talked with people about the “Give Me a Reason” drug prevention initiative and handed out free saliva-based drug testing kits. Information provided included why parents should drug test their children, how to talk to teens about drugs and what to do if there is a positive result from the saliva test.
“The whole concept is it gives teens a reason to say ‘no’ to drugs and it gives parents a reason to be in the know about what their kids may or may not be using,” Cummings said.
Cummings also talked about how to dispose of medication properly so that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.
Mike Sale, one of the lead communications supervisors with Winchester’s Emergency Communications Center, said dispatchers asked children who stopped by their display if they knew their own address or phone number. They also told children to call 911 in an emergency and when it’s appropriate to use 911.
Frederick County resident Lynn Rechel came to the Loudoun Street Mall with her husband and 9-year-old son Daniel. A police officer gave Daniel “drunk goggles” and had him try to walk a straight line to show the effects of alcohol.
“It’s a good time to come out just so our son can view first responders and public officials in a positive light,” Rechel said.
