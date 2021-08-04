WINCHESTER — After cancelling or scaling back last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local police on Tuesday resumed full participation in National Night Out.
The event is designed to improve relations between police and the public by meeting each other in an informal, relaxed setting. Several hundred people attended a three-hour event on the Loudoun Street Mall by Winchester first responders. Fire and police vehicles were on display, and free food and refreshments were served. The event included information booths and a police drone used to support firefighters and officers and do geographical mapping.
The event was child-friendly with a bounce house and face painting for children. Among those getting their face painted was Tessie Mogle's 3-year-old granddaughter Kayanah Spencer. Mogle said she liked the sense of community the event is designed to foster.
"It's really cool," she said.
Children also practiced hands-only CPR on three "CPR Annie" mannequins at a booth overseen by Sheila "Chris" Bauserman, a certified nursing assistant, and Heather Bowers, a registered nurse. Both work for Valley Health System.
Bowers said they emphasize children call 911 if an adult experiences a heart attack, but said showing them how to properly do chest compressions could be a life saver.
"It takes EMS an average of four minutes in the area to respond, so if you have to, keep doing it," Bowers told children as they did compressions. "If you need to swap off with somebody in your house, do it quickly, because you need to get back on the chest."
Besides Winchester, National Night Out events were held by police in Berryville, Middletown and Stephenson. National Night Out began in 1984, according to the National Night Out's website. It involved 2.5 million people in 400 communities in 23 states. The event has grown to 38 million people in 16,000 communities.
Winchester police held limited Night Out events last October for 45 minutes at three locations. Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan said the gathering is traditionally the biggest community policing event held by the 70-officer department.
"It's great to be able to return to this," she said.
