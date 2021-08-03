WINCHESTER — National Night Out will be hosted by the Winchester Police Department (WPD) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The nationwide event, now in its 38th year, is a “community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to the National Association of Town Watch.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WPD had to suspend many of its community outreach events, so “the return of National Night Out this year means more to the department and community than ever,” a department news release stated.
During the event, community members are invited to meet and interact with Winchester police officers as well as community partners and crime prevention groups. The department will provide educational demonstrations and services for neighborhood and child safety. Attendees will also enjoy free food, live music, face painting, and a bounce house. All of this has been made possible through donations from area businesses and through coordination with the Frederick County Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation and Winchester Volunteers in Policing.
Metered parking in the downtown area is free after 6 p.m.
Also happening tonight:
National Night Out will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Middletown campus. It is being hosted by the LFCC Police Department, Middletown Police Department and Stephens City Police Department. In addition to free food, demonstrations, prizes and giveaways, and hands-on activities, there will be a special appearance by an Aircare helicopter.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will host a National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Springs Elementary School, 315 Flyfoot Drive, Stephenson. There will be food trucks, live music, 50/50 raffle, a K-9 demonstration and more. Bring chairs/picnic blankets to picnic and enjoy music from Fork in the Road Band. Dogs not permitted. Limited parking by playground and pool. No parking on school property.
Clarke County and Berryville law enforcement officials will have their National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rose Hill Park in Berryville.
