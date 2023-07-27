Several National Night Out events will be held on Tuesday. Since 1984, National Night Out — always the first Tuesday in August — has been a celebration of the community partnerships between residents and law enforcement agencies that serve and protect their neighborhoods.
Winchester
The Winchester Police Department will be in Old Town Winchester from 5-8 p.m. with free hot dogs, snacks, music, a bounce house, drone team, K-9 demonstrations, emergency vehicles and a cornhole competition between police and fire officials.
Frederick County
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will be at Jordan Springs Elementary School, 315 Flyfoot Drive, in the Snowden Bridge subdivision, from 6-8 p.m. Food trucks, demonstrations, more. Free to attend.
Middletown
Laurel Ridge Community College will host a National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. at the campus in Middletown. There will be food, prizes and demonstrations for the kids. Participating agencies include the Laurel Ridge Community College Police, the Middletown Police Department, the Stephens City Police Department and Virginia State Police.
Berryville/Clarke County
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Berryville Police Department and Clarke County Victim Witness Program will be at Rose Hill Park, 31 E. Main St., Berryville, from 6-8 p.m. Free food and beverages, meet law enforcement officers and first responders and see their cool vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.