Area law enforcement agencies will be participating in National Night Out events this evening.
The Winchester Police Department will host National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. Guests will be treated to hot dogs, drinks, snacks and music. There also will be a bounce house, drone team, K9 demonstration, emergency vehicles and cornhole game featuring city police versus city fire/rescue personnel.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Department will be at two locations from 6-9 p.m.: Jordan Springs Elementary School in the Snowden Bridge community in Stephenson and Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown. Police departments from Laurel Ridge, Middletown and Stephens City also will be participating in the event at Laurel Ridge, which will feature an Air Care helicopter fly in and tour, fire and rescue apparatus on display, drone demonstrations, free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks and an ice cream truck
Law enforcement in Berryville and Clarke County will be at Rose Hill Park in Berryville from 6-8 p.m.
The events are family-oriented and free to attend. In addition to food and fun activities, they offer a chance to meet law enforcement personnel.
National Night Out has been held annually in communities across the country since 1984 to raise awareness about community policing.
