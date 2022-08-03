WINCHESTER — Despite Tuesday evening's high heat and stifling humidity, members of the Winchester Police Department wanted to look their best for folks attending National Night Out on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Looking their best, however, meant wearing heat-absorbing black uniforms as the outdoor temperature hovered in the mid-80s.
"It's quite warm," Winchester Police Chief John Piper said with a laugh. "But at least it's not raining."
Piper and his officers didn't seem to mind the heat because they were too busy mingling, playing games and sharing information with hundreds of area residents who came downtown Tuesday for National Night Out, an annual event where law enforcement agencies across the country invite their local communities to get to know the people who have pledged to keep people safe.
Winchester Police Officer Mark Lahman, who routinely patrols Old Town, said the Loudoun Street Mall was much busier than normal Tuesday night and that was fine by him.
"I enjoy the interaction with the community, and the way the community always comes out and shows tremendous support," Lahman said. "It's always a good night. ... It builds rapport and trust."
Winchester was just one of four places in the Northern Shenandoah Valley that hosted National Night Out celebrations on Tuesday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office, along with the Middletown and Stephens City police departments, offered activities at Jordan Springs Elementary School in Stephenson and Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, and the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and Berryville Police Department set up shop in downtown Berryville's Rose Hill Park.
At Laurel Ridge Community College, kids were lining up to pet Maglo, a police K-9 from Hungary who is partnered with Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jesse Suire. Maglo seemed to be enjoying the extra attention as he chewed on his favorite toy, a hard rubber ball.
Meanwhile, 7-year-old Howard Schnier and his 4-year-old sister, Katie Schnier, both of whom live in Barbados but were in the area visiting their grandparents, explored the inside of a fire truck from the Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
Howard said he might become a firefighter when he's old enough. If that doesn't work out, though, he's also considering careers as "a policeman, a doctor — anything really."
At Rose Hill Park, National Night Out attendees were getting their groove on with local dance band Jumptown while checking out informational displays and giveaways from local businesses and organizations, chowing down on free food, and testing their strength at an arcade punching machine brought in by the Army National Guard.
"It's a better turnout than what we've had the last couple of years," Berryville Police Department Officer Brandon Piper said. "This is the first year we've had Jumptown here and they've rocked the house."
Back in Winchester, 11-year-old Aiden Fields tried but failed to walk a straight line while wearing a pair of alcohol-impairment goggles — eyewear that distorts your vision and balance in the same manner as excessive drinking.
Aiden is too young to drive a car, but he knew for sure he wouldn't be able to drive his grandfather's John Deere Gator — a four-wheeled utility vehicle similar to a golf cart — while wearing the goggles.
"I could barely see," Aiden said, which means the alcohol-impairment goggles served their intended purpose of showing how dangerous it is to drink and drive. "I'd be upside down."
Nearby, the Winchester Sheriff's Office was serving up free snow cones — a popular choice on a hot summer evening.
"We gave out candy last year, but my deputies wanted to do snow cones [this year] because of the weather," Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor said as the overworked ice-crushing machine behind him was being refilled once again.
A few yards away, Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale and members of her staff were inviting passersby to play a game of Plinko for prizes.
Hovermale said National Night Out was a lot of fun but, at the same time, delivered a serious message.
"Some children, unfortunately, have been taught to fear police officers," she said. "We're trying to correct that perception."
