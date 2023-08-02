STEPHENSON — The scene at Jordan Springs Elementary School on Tuesday night was one of sheer pandemonium.
The parking lot was filled with police cars, fire engines and ambulances. A military-style vehicle and people wearing flak jackets and helmets were preparing to conduct a mobile assault. A K-9 officer was straining at his leash. And on top of all this, faulty electrical lines at one edge of the school's parking lot threatened to zap passersby with lethal voltage.
After taking a closer look, though, it became evident there was no crime or crisis. Rather, it was National Night Out, an annual event celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday in August that promotes positive relations and goodwill between emergency personnel and the citizens they are sworn to protect.
"It's our hope that people come out and see the collegiality and desire of all law enforcement, as well as people associated with law enforcement, to be a part of the community, to make sure residents understand that we are there for them and to make sure that the [anti-police] messages you see in the national headlines are disputed at the local level," Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer said while handing out information and tchotchkes to visitors. "Law enforcement officers in this area are citizens who live in our communities. Not only do they have a professional responsibility to those communities, they also are members of them."
In addition to the National Night Out event hosted in Stephenson by members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Fire and Rescue Department and Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, similar National Night Out gatherings in the Northern Shenandoah Valley took place Tuesday in Winchester, Middletown and Berryville.
Frederick County's event in Stephenson featured not only local law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and prosecutors, but also agents from the FBI, dispatchers from the county's emergency call center, representatives from The Laurel Center for victims of sexual and domestic battery and volunteers handing out free bottles of water.
Additionally, a fire truck from the Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company was on site so children could check it out, crew members from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative set up a portable display to demonstrate how they repair faulty power lines and transformers, the Virginia Department of Transportation had one of its Safety Service Patrol vehicles available for visitors to explore and three food trucks were serving pizza, barbecue, snow cones and more.
Dispatchers from the county's emergency call center said they were happy to participate in Tuesday's National Night Out because it gave area residents a chance to see the faces behind their voices, and it gave the dispatchers an opportunity to share important information with the public.
For example: "One of the biggest things that we deal with as dispatchers is accidental calls on 911," Frederick County Public Safety Communications Officer Katelyn Walker told visitors. "You're not going to get in trouble if you accidentally call 911. That's just a big misconception."
One of the most popular attractions on Tuesday night was Heppy, a German shepherd who works as a K-9 officer with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Heppy's most prized possession is a ball with a string attached to it, which he held in his mouth while waiting for visitors to play tug of war with him.
"Wild, playful and large," is how 8-year-old Jimmie Claypool, a rising third grader at Jordan Springs Elementary School, described Heppy after meeting the enthusiastic, energetic dog.
Heppy's partner, Frederick County Deputy J. Walther, said the 7-year-old K-9 is wonderful with children.
"From the get-go, I've socialized him with kids," Walther said.
But Heppy is also a working dog that bad guys would be wise to avoid. That's because he's specially trained to bring down criminal suspects by biting them and holding on until human helpers arrive.
"He's got a certain word that we use for apprehension," Walther said, taking care not to accidentally utter the secret command. "It's like a light switch. He can turn it on and turn it off."
A few feet away, portable BB gun and archery shooting ranges allowed young visitors to test their shooting skills.
Nine-year-old Sophie Tinker, a rising fourth grader at Jordan Springs, said she had trouble hitting the target with a bow and arrow.
"I hit the blue thing that blocks it, so I was kind of off," Sophie said, noting she has had better archery aim in the past.
Sisters Arantza and Mikaela (their last names are being withheld at the request of their parents) had better luck with BB guns.
"I almost hit the bullseye," said 12-year-old Arantza, a student at James Wood Middle School who noted she had only shot a BB gun once before.
"I did pretty OK. I shot too high, though," said 13-year-old Mikaela, who attends James Wood High School.
When Mikaela was asked if it bothered her that younger sister Arantza was a better shot, she didn't hesitate: "Yes!"
Nyoce Frederick said she's glad she brought her kids to National Night Out because it gave them the opportunity to interact with local public safety officers.
"They see them more as people than just someone who comes in for an emergency incident or dilemma," the Frederick County resident said. "It humanizes them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.