WINCHESTER — The North-South Skirmish Association (N-SSA) will hold its 145th National Competition this weekend at Fort Shenandoah, located at 324 Chalybeate Springs Road near Gainesboro.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, member units will compete in various live-fire matches using original or reproduced Civil War-era muskets, carbines, breech-loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. The competition is the largest Civil War re-enactment event of its kind in the United States.
According to the N-SSA's website, "The heart of skirmishing is [team] competition with individual firearms; in effect, a contest to determine which group of eight competitors can eliminate a set of breakable targets faster than all other groups of eight. It is marksmanship against a stopwatch."
The N-SSA, which formed in 1950 and is based in Frederick County, is the country’s oldest and largest Civil War shooting sports organization with 3,000 men and women comprising 200 member units nationwide. Each group represents a Civil War regiment or unit, and its members wear reproductions of the military uniforms worn by Union and Confederate soldiers 160 years ago.
Each spring, N-SSA members from across the country come to Fort Shenandoah to participate in a national competition that kicks off a year’s worth of activities and regional shooting events. Participating teams shoot at breakable targets in several timed events, and the teams with the lowest cumulative times win medals or other awards.
In addition to the skirmishes for adults, there will be BB gun matches for young members, lectures for attendees and participants, and contests for the most authentic Civil War-period dress for both soldiers and civilians. A complete schedule of events is available at https://bit.ly/3t0VXbh.
The public is welcome to attend the event. There is no admission fee, and food and collectibles will be sold on site. For more information, visit n-ssa.org.
