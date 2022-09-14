WINCHESTER — As Shenandoah University linebacker Ben Burgan stood on the Shentel Stadium turf on Aug. 28 after the team picture, he wore a Bass Pro Shops baseball cap, a nod to one of his passions.
“I’m a big outdoors guy,” said Burgan, who hails from nearby Boonsboro, Md. “Hunting, fishing, kayaking.
“I’m a big hunter, so I can go home on Sundays, and I go right up into the treestand. I hunt deer and turkey, mainly deer. I’m always going out there trying to shoot the biggest deer. It’s just fun being out there.”
Fortunately for the deer, there are restrictions to how many of them can be bagged in a given season. Unfortunately for Hornets football opponents, there is clearly no limit to how many of their ball carriers that Burgan can hunt down and send careening to the ground.
Following a 2021 season in which Burgan led all NCAA Division III players in tackles with 136 and earned First Team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association, the 6-foot, 215-pound graduate student is wreaking havoc again.
Burgan averaged 13.6 tackles per game last year, and this season he’s recorded 12 in each of the first two games for the 2-0 Hornets. Sixteen of Burgan’s 24 tackles have been of the solo variety, including the four sacks that he had in SU’s 45-0 win over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday at Shentel Stadium. Burgan — who had 1.5 sacks in his entire career coming into Saturday — was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for his efforts.
Burgan’s 12 tackles per game and eight solo tackles per game are both tied for 12th nationally, and his sack total is tied for third.
It might be difficult for Burgan — who sat most of the second half against the Battling Bishops — to surpass last year’s total if Hornets defense continues to play at such a high level and limits how many plays its opponents run. SU has shut out its opponents for seven straight quarters.
But Old Dominion Athletic Conference foes better be on notice when the Hornets open the conference season at home on Oct. 1 (SU’s final non-conference game is Saturday at Maryville). As incredible as Burgan’s season was in 2021 (he also had 14 tackles for a loss), the league’s coaches did not view him as one of the four best linebackers in the conference, selecting him to the Second Team.
Burgan’s not the type to think about individual accolades, but that didn’t sit well with him.
“I was kind of mad,” Burgan said. “But at this point, it’s kind of funny to me. It’s kind of a running joke on this team. But [not making First Team] is definitely pushing me to try and bring some recognition back to this program. I’m not really worried about myself in that aspect.
“This program’s done a lot of good things in the past few years, and we’ve definitely been overlooked. I just want to help this program be the best it can be.”
Selected as a captain for the first time this year — Burgan is one of 10 grad students on the roster, a product of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — his team-first attitude is one of the reasons why he’s so appreciated.
“You couldn’t print how I felt when he didn’t get First Team,” said SU head coach Scott Yoder before the season. “What does a guy have to do? He led the country in tackles and the country voted him First Team All-American. He’s not good enough to be First Team all-league?
“Honest to goodness, I hope that’s just a giant chip on his shoulder in the ODAC. He’s a fantastic football player. I’m not going to tell you how Ben feels, but I know that Ben is ready to play those guys.”
Burgan has been ready to play football practically his entire life. He started playing tackle football at age 4.
Growing up, he played all over on offense, including left tackle, guard, tight end and even quarterback. (Burgan’s kicking motion isn’t too bad either, as he’s serving as SU’s backup punter this year.)
Defensively, he’s always played linebacker, and has spent most of his career in the middle.
“I like hitting people,” Burgan said.
At Boonsboro, Burgan was a First Team All-Washington County player as a senior. He gives a lot of credit to his development to head coach Clayton Anders, who retired after 35 years with a 222-149 record in 2019 and is in the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame; former assistant and now head coach Mark Wadel; and his father Rodney, who coached Burgan from age 4 through eighth grade.
When it came time to choose a college, Burgan said the fact that Boonsboro was just 40 minutes away from SU appealed greatly, as well as the connection he made with defensive coaches Brock McCullough (the former defensive coordinator who departed this year) and Kalvin Oliver, the former defensive line coach who has taken over for McCullough.
“I really fell in love with the program, and the family dynamic that Shenandoah had to offer,” Burgan said. “I felt like I fit in right away.”
Oliver said SU liked how Burgan handled himself from the start, as well as the effort he made to get better.
“Ultimate professional with his work ethic,” Oliver said. “A word we use a lot is trust. When we tell you to focus on the little things, be somewhere, we have to trust that you’re going to do that. That’s the only way you’re going to step on the field.
“When he came in he was always a hitter. Violent, fly to the football. Now, his football knowledge is through the roof.”
Burgan figured out early on that too much information can be a bad thing, though.
Burgan spent his freshman year in 2018 playing on special teams. He didn’t dress to play his first two games but wound up making four tackles on the kickoff team. He took his only two snaps as a linebacker against Hampden-Sydney on Oct. 6. When he suffered a concussion, he was assigned to special teams exclusively when he returned three weeks later.
“Freshman year, I was watching film every single day, and it was stressing me out and I’d overthink,” Burgan said. “Once I figured out I could watch film early in the week so I know what I need to look for, and then just practice those skills out on the field, that really seemed to work best for me. I could just go out and play.”
As a sophomore in 2019, Burgan began training camp as a Will linebacker. He was moved to the Mike middle linebacker spot late in camp to serve as a reserve, splitting time with the starter by coming in every two series. In the last two games, Burgan started at SU’s “Hornet” position so the team could get an extra linebacker on the field, recording a whopping 24 tackles (13 solo). Burgan had made 16 tackles in SU’s first eight games.
It was a heck of way to go into the offseason, but Burgan had to bide his time to show what he can do with increased playing time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Burgan was ready when the spring 2021 season hit, recording 57 tackles (36 solo) in the condensed five-game campaign to earn Second Team All-ODAC honors.
Last year, Burgan had a year that will forever be remembered at SU, culminating with him being just the third player in program history to earn All-American honors.
In addition to leading the country in tackles, Burgan broke Michael Messick’s single-season school record of 126 tackles set in 2015. Burgan had a career-high 20 tackles in the season finale, a 14-6 victory over ODAC champ Washington & Lee. The N.C. Wesleyan contest was the only one in which he didn’t record double-digit tackles.
Oliver said Burgan benefited from SU staying in the same defensive formation for much of the year, because he was able to play faster. Consistency in approach and Burgan’s field awareness delivered consistency in statistics.
“He knows what’s going to happen before it happens,” Yoder said. “That’s experience and film study, and wanting to be really good. That doesn’t naturally happen.”
Burgan feels he’s adept at figuring how plays are going to go based on reading the movements of offensive guards, and from there he can fly to the ball. And because of the work being done by his teammates, he can maneuver through traffic rather seamlessly.
The Hornets feature three grad students up front in Mason Caldwell, Jordan Rice and Jaden Rogers, and another returning starter in junior Ethan Brown.
“They kind of eat up blocks really well, especially Mason, eating double teams all the time,” Burgan said.
Burgan’s favorite memories from the 2021 season were his 16-tackle performance against NCAA Division II Emory & Henry in which he had four tackles for a loss as SU won 9-7 (Burgan was named ODAC Player of the Week and to the D3football.com Team of the Week), and his 20 tackles against Washington & Lee. The Hornets were the only ODAC team to beat the Generals.
As evidenced by his performance in SU’s first two games this season, Burgan did not let last year’s success go to his head.
“He’s had a better camp this year than he had last year,” said Oliver before the regular season on Aug. 28. “He could have easily gone the other way. ‘I’m an All-American. I can do what I want.’ But he was himself and came back as a professional.”
An All-American who works that hard made him an easy choice to be selected by the players as one of the four team captains.
Burgan said it means a lot to him. Though not a vocal leader, he tries to set a good example for his teammates and also for children. When he was at Boonsboro, he was a youth football and baseball coach. At SU, Burgan has often gone with some of his teammates to Red Bud Elementary School in Winchester, where McCullough’s wife Jennifer works as a teacher, so he could talk to and mentor an assigned student.
Yoder said when Burgan does speak, people most definitely listen.
“I think he’s kind of a throwback,” Yoder said. “It’s unfortunate you don’t get as many guys like him as maybe you used to. It’s about showing up, doing my job, being a football player and being as good as I can possibly be.
“He’s a good leader in the fact he is very demanding on his teammates in a very positive way. But if you’re not getting it done, he’s not going to sit around [and accept that].”
It’s been an enjoyable start for Burgan so far, and Yoder can’t wait to see what else is in store.
“Right now, he’s pretty much unblockable,” said Yoder a week before the season opener. “He gives us fits in practice, and that’s why on Saturdays at 1 [p.m.] I’m glad he’s on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.