WINCHESTER — The 2021 Shenandoah University field hockey season was one to remember for a lot of great reasons.
From Sept. 4 to Oct. 15, the Hornets had a program-record 12-game winning streak. They tied their best-ever Old Dominion Athletic Conference record with a mark of 7-1. And after beating Lynchburg to end the regular season, the Hornets were ranked 19th in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Top 20 poll for SU’s first-ever national ranking.
The 2021 season was also one to remember for a frustrating reason, too. Five days after that 4-1 win over Lynchburg, SU’s season came to an end with a 3-1 home defeat to Lynchburg in the conference tournament semifinals.
“I think at the end of the day, the [national] recognition matters very little to us compared to our end goal of winning an ODAC championship,” SU 10th-year head coach Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft said on Friday. “With losing in the semis after losing to Lynchburg five days before that, I’ve thought about that every day since, and I can guarantee my players have.”
The Hornets (13-1, 4-0 ODAC heading into Wednesday’s home game with Bridgewater) are certainly playing like a team on a mission. They opened the season with 12 straight wins — a stretch that ended with a 2-1 comeback win over Lynchburg, their first win at Lynchburg since the 2016 ODAC semifinals — and are all over the national rankings and statistics.
The NFHCA ranked the Hornets 15th nationally on Tuesday — the third straight week they have appeared in the poll. SU is ranked first among ODAC teams, with Washington & Lee 17th and Lynchburg 20th. SU was ranked 13th last week for its highest-ever ranking.
In games played through Sunday, SU ranks first in NCAA Division III in goals per game (5.93) and scoring margin (5.07), has the nation’s No. 4 scorer (sophomore forward/midfielder Mairead Mckibbin, 1.57 goals per game) and No. 4 player in assists (junior midfielder/forward Farren Winter, 0.86 per game).
The Hornets lost nine from last year’s 21-player roster. But SU did bring back eight players who have experience with the team’s starting 11 (six of whom earned All-ODAC honors) and added several talented newcomers this season.
One of those returners is midfielder Kelsey Jones, a senior on last year’s team. In terms of personal accomplishments, Jones had pretty much accomplished it all by the end of the 2021 season. She’s SU’s all-time leader in goals (65), assists (57) and points (187), a four-time All-ODAC selection, the 2019 NCAA assist leader, the 2020 ODAC Player of the Year, and a 2021 All-American selection.
Jones could have moved on from field hockey, but the biology and public health major and graduate student decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in response to COVID-19. The chance to fill a hole from a team aspect was something she could not ignore. Jones is one of two graduate students on the team along with forward/midfielder Lauren Tyre.
“I knew this team would be something special,” said Jones, who was the first person to show up at Friday’s practice so she could get some extra shooting work in. “I wanted to come back and get [an ODAC championship] ring. There’s a big sense of unfinished business.”
Plenty of people on campus would love to see SU achieve its goals.
The Hornets have an illustrious history under Smeltzer-Kraft, who has guided SU to a 122-58 record and has already clinched her ninth straight winning season with four regular-season games remaining. That stretch includes winning the 2016 ODAC Tournament championship and earning an NCAA Tournament berth that year after finishing fourth in the regular season.
But with the field hockey team now playing at brand-new Aikens Stadium, which features a speedier than normal artificial turf after previously playing games at Shentel Stadium, the excitement around the program might be higher than ever.
Smeltzer-Kraft said the stadium debut game against Gettysburg this year was packed and featured members of the pep band and marching band. And she added the stadium itself shows how much the players in the program are valued.
“We’re super thankful to have this field,” said junior defender Elise Velasquez, a First Team All-ODAC selection last year, when she also served as a captain. “It’s awesome. You see the other teams coming and admiring it, and touching it [with their hands]. When we meet [with other teams] at the middle on the field, we’ve had so many girls say to me, ‘Your field is so nice, your school is so nice.’ I’m like, ‘Well, thank you. We owe it to everyone else. We’re just lucky to have this.’ We’re thankful for the admin and anyone who donated to this.
“I get talked to every day about field hockey. So many students will just be like, ‘You’re doing really good this year, when’s your next game?’ It’s really nice to just know that you have people there to support you.”
The most important thing is that SU’s players support each other. The Hornets feature 12 returners and 12 newcomers (10 freshmen and two sophomore transfers). After getting to know each other when the newcomers had an overnight trip and participated in an ID camp at SU in the spring, everyone meshed together quickly in the summer. Four of the newcomers are starting.
“I knew as soon as we ran our fitness test and then we had that first session, ‘We’re going to be good. We’re in a really good spot this year,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “The freshmen brought in a bunch of new energy, and really good, strong, basic, fundamental skills. And then we have these returners that know how to win, that know how to close out close games.”
“Everyone gets along seamlessly,” Velasquez said. “It was just so much easier than I thought it was going to be.”
Jones (13 goals and eight assists) ranks second on the team in points with 34. There’s no question that having her back for another year is vital to SU’s success.
“I am not sure that I can put into words what Kelsey Jones has meant to Shenandoah field hockey,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “Her and I have an awesome relationship because we spend so much time together on the field. Every single game day we’re getting extra touches. The amount of individual sessions we’ve done together, I don’t think I could even count them in the five years.
“You won’t meet somebody that works harder, you won’t meet somebody that pours more into the program that they’re playing for. She does it, and she wants zero recognition at the same time. She has the best character, she has the highest work rate, and she’s the best leader and she’s the kindest human being. She kind of has it all. On top of that, she’s really skilled at field hockey, too.”
Smeltzer-Kraft laughed as she made the comment about Jones’ skills. SU certainly has a lot of talented players.
The Hornets led NCAA Division III with 5.0 goals per game last year, and this year’s team features eight players with at least 10 points.
Smeltzer-Kraft said the Hornets have fast forwards and excellent distributors in the midfield. SU particularly enjoys playing on the Aikens turf, which Smeltzer-Kraft said is “by far the quickest we’ve played on all year.”
Mckibbin — the ODAC Rookie of the Year in 2021 — fills up the goal at an exceptional rate. She’s earned three ODAC Player of the Week honors this season.
“We joke that she has a magnet in her stick and the ball, because they’re always stuck together when she dribbles,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “She has this ability to eliminate players and finish at a higher level than anyone I’ve ever coached. She just has this knack for the goal and she just gets in there at the exact right time.
“She’s been a really good leader. She has a bunch of assists, she sets plays up, she makes 50-yard runs with the ball.”
SU’s attack also features returning All-ODAC selections Winter (eight goals, 12 assists) and junior forward Cassidy Morrison (11 goals, five assists). Tyre (eight goals, three assists) and freshman Claudia Lenahan (five goals, three assists) have also played key roles.
Mckibbin said the support everyone has for each other plays a big role in the offensive success.
“Our chant in the beginning of games is, ‘I got your back, you got my back,’” Mckibbin said. “We just lean on each other and look for each other. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without my teammates.”
Though SU’s goal-scoring prowess is something to marvel at, the play of the defense can’t be overlooked. Smeltzer-Kraft said the defense has gotten better each game.
SU started three people on defense last year, and the Hornets lost two of them and their starting goalkeeper, with only Velasquez returning as a starter. Velasquez said he was a little nervous about how the defense would come together this season.
Now starting four defenders and sophomore Taylor Swann in goal, SU has been even better, cutting its goals allowed per game from 1.24 last year to 0.86 this season, and permitting 6.5 shots per game this year compared to 7.5 last year. Velasquez is joined in the back by sophomore transfer Gianna Guido (Neumann University in Pennsylvania) and freshman outside defenders Madison Short and Mallory Holup.
“All three of them are awesome,” said Velasquez of her fellow defenders. “They’re easy to talk to, easy to communicate with.”
It’s all added up to a season in which SU has been both dominant and gritty.
The Hornets have a remarkable three games with 10 goals, including Saturday’s 10-0 win over Ferrum.
SU has allowed more than one goal just twice.
One of those games was a 5-4 win against Washington College of Maryland on Sept. 24. That was an important game for SU’s development because the Hornets trailed 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 before scoring the last two goals in the fourth quarter.
The other was their 2-0 non-conference loss at Christopher Newport on Oct. 12 in which the Hornets played well (15-9 edge in shots on goal) but simply couldn’t get the ball past Captains goalkeeper Lily Kerr, who had 13 saves.
The biggest thing SU has done this year was earn that 2-1 win at Lynchburg when both teams were nationally ranked. Swann stopped a season-high 12 shots, and with SU down 1-0 entering the fourth quarter, Mckibbin scored to tie and Jones fed Lenahan for the game-winner with just under seven minutes left.
“Once they scored, we knew we couldn’t let our heads down,” Mckibbin said. “We had to keep going. There wasn’t a moment where we thought we weren’t the better team. Once we scored that first goal, there was an intensity shift on the field. You just felt everyone come together.”
“It felt good to beat them on their turf,” Jones said. “That hasn’t happened since I’ve been here.”
The Hornets (four regular-season games remaining) will have a lot of challenges ahead. They host Roanoke (5-0 in ODAC play) on Saturday and travel to defending ODAC champion Washington & Lee on Oct. 26. The ODAC Tournament starts Nov. 1.
SU is ready for whatever comes, though. If the Hornets keep on winning in the regular season, they’ll have the chance to host each ODAC Tournament game they play at Aikens.
That would be a nice reward for a program that ranked first in NCAA Division III field hockey in community service hours last year according to Smeltzer-Kraft, and also led SU’s athletic department with the highest GPA (3.68) in the spring.
“[Our players] do it all, and on top of that they’re really amazing people,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “They make my job easy.”
Jones said the Hornets are taking their situation one game at a time.
“I feel like we have the support of our whole school,” Jones said. “I’m excited to see what we can do.”
