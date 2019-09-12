BOYCE — Learn more about the healing benefits of yoga and tai chi, sip gourmet coffee and craft beer and tour “she sheds” — the perfect spot for relaxing after a long day — on Saturday.
The Foundation of the State Arboretum will hold its second Nature Nurtures event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Blandy Experimental Farm. The one-day event will feature a variety of walks, talks and demonstrations that highlight uses of the natural world to improve and sustain a healthy quality of life.
Learn about beekeeping, backpacking and enjoy a heart- and brain-healthy cooking demonstration. Join in a honey tasting or a bird walk.
Kids can explore an enchanted forest, build fairy houses, make mud pies, play Native American games, and enjoy a special nature walk for children.
The cost for entry is $5 per car.
Blandy Experimental Farm is off U.S. 50 in Clarke County. Call 540-837-1758 for more information.
See a complete schedule at www.blandy.virginia.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.