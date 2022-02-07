STRASBURG — Simply Shenandoah, a planned 550-acre nature and wellness resort in the Star Tannery area of Shenandoah County, is seeking local artists for commissioned outdoor art.
Simply Shenandoah, which is slated to open in 2024 at 1815 Turkey Run Road, is requesting artist qualifications for those interested in creating installations for one or more of the resort’s 13 “programming areas” — one for the core totem/medicine wheel, plus 12 with either a fire, water, air or earth theme.
Each qualification should include the artist’s resume, which should exceed no more than two pages, and a letter of interest describing why the artist wants to work on the project and the general process they follow, which should be around one page or less.
The ownership group, Wellmore Partners, will then select a group of artists to receive a $500 stipend for creating a full design and proposal in accordance with a schedule set by Wellmore Partners.
Currently, a site tour at the resort site is planned for 11 a.m. on March 1. Artists are encouraged to attend and RSVP to reserve a space.
The submission deadline for requests for quotations (RFQs) is March 18, with finalists being selected April 15.
An information session with finalists and the selection team is currently set for around April 29. Artists' final proposals and presentations will be held the first week of June, with the outdoor art to be created in 2023. The installation is expected to be completed by April 15, 2024.
The resort is only accepting proposals from local artists who live in the western part of Virginia, the eastern part of West Virginia or have heritage tied to the Shenandoah Valley or Appalachian Mountain areas.
“We value diversity, and each artist’s work must be original and contain no copyrighted or trademarked images,” a webpage dedicated to the project on the Simply Shenandoah website read. “Submissions must sustain year-round weather conditions. No artist is too young, and no idea is too simple. We will make selections based on input from ownership, our design team, the Native American and local communities and the land itself.”
Interested artists should contact either Jennifer Marburg at jenniferm@wellmorepartners.com or Greg McCarley at gregm@wellmorepartners.com to submit qualifications or RSVP to attend the site tour.
For more information, including a map of proposed installation sites, visit thenatureretreat.com/post/outdoor-artist-rfq-and-a-mother-tree-speaks.
Simply Shenandoah is planned to be an adult-only resort with a three-night minimum stay. The facility will be geared toward those with everyday stresses and those wishing to connect with nature while disconnecting from everyday life.
The building spaces will include 120 rooms along with spa and dining areas. The plan is to design and construct the buildings in a way that fuels the connection with nature.
