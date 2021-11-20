FRONT ROYAL — A frozen-food supplier in Warren County plans to expand its operations and create dozens of new jobs.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods intends to invest $40.3 million to increase production in a new, 126,000-square-foot facility. The plan also calls for the company to create 67 new jobs, though the salaries were not disclosed.
Northam and other state and local officials attended the event at the InterChange Group Inc. facility on Toray Drive in the U.S. 340-522 corridor north of Front Royal.
Nature’s Touch plans to move out of its location in the InterChange building and into a new facility across Toray Drive. The new facility allows Nature’s Touch to bring all parts of product handling under one roof. Nature’s Touch expects to increase the amount of frozen fruit produced annually through the nearby Port of Virginia from 20 million to 45 million pounds.
Nature’s Touch President and Chief Executive Officer John Tentomas spoke at the event about his company’s beginnings. Tentomas is a child of Greek immigrant parents who moved to Montreal in 1969.
“It is an incredible journey for me, personally,” Tentomas said. “I did start this company in the basement of my house, as the story goes, back in Montreal, and I had one vision: that vision was to try to convince people to eat healthy, frozen fruit — not just in a smoothie, but also to eat it straight out of the bag — and everybody knows our passion as a company has always been that way.”
Northam spoke about the “exciting day” for Warren County, with InterChange and Nature’s Touch coming together in a collaborative effort.
“I go to a lot of groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings and these things don’t happen in a vacuum,” Northam said. “They happen when people work together ...”
After the announcement, Northam spoke to the Daily about Nature’s Touch expansion and how it reflects on his administration’s economic development efforts.
“It’s all about jobs and all the things that we do collaboratively,” Northam said. “I mean you saw a lot of people out here from the local level, state level and companies to bring people together and to help businesses grow that are already established like Nature’s Touch in collaboration with InterChange, or bringing new companies into Virginia.”
Northam recently returned from a trip to Europe where he met with representatives of companies expressing an interest in Virginia.
“We’re gonna through the tape hard,” Northam said. “Governor (Glenn) Youngkin starts on Jan. 15 and we’re gonna do everything we can to continue to provide jobs to build the economy and turn the keys over and Virginia will be in very good shape.”
Nature’s Touch currently operates in a facility built by InterChange.
InterChange began operations in Warren County in 2005, said Devon Anders, president and a founding partner of the company. InterChange bought more than 30 acres of land from its neighbor, Toray Plastics, to help develop facilities that would support the nearby Virginia Inland Port, Anders said.
