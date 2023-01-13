Navy Federal Credit Union recently promoted Dottie Day to serve as the vice president of Winchester and Contact Center Operations, which was effective Monday, according to a news release.
Day succeeds Susan Brooks, who retired after a 30-year career at Navy Federal.
“I’m honored to have been chosen for this role,” said Day. “I plan to keep the momentum going here in Frederick County, bringing awareness about the incredible job opportunities we have available on our Winchester campus and continue Navy Federal Credit Union’s core value of ‘Our Members Are the Mission’.”
Day is a veteran of Navy Federal. Most recently, she served as assistant vice president of Workplace Transformation, where she implemented enterprise-wide transformational change to deliver solutions to support both leaders and teams in the hybrid work environment.
“I am honored to have served for 30 years with this amazing fortune 100 company,” said Brooks. “I am most proud of what we have built here in Frederick County with over 2,500 employees and the great opportunities we are able to offer to the residents. This community holds a special place for me. I have spent the last 13 years here, serving on various boards and volunteer opportunities. Dottie will continue this work along with leading our teams here on campus. I’m looking forward to retiring and spending more time with my family.”
Day is a U.S. Navy veteran and military spouse. She began her career at Navy Federal in July of 2005 at the Oceana Branch in Virginia Beach. She went on to lead a variety of teams in branch operations and served as regional manager.
About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now serves over 12.3 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 22,000 and has a global network of more than 350 branches.
For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.
