For the 10th year in a row, Navy Federal Credit Union has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune, according to a company news release.
Navy Federal says it has received the accolade 11 years total and remains the only credit union on the list. The company was ranked No. 59 on the Fortune Top 100 list.
Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Navy Federal is the world’s largest credit union. It has a large complex in eastern Frederick County that includes call center. The facility underwent a major expansion in 2019. At that time, about 1,800 people worked there, with plans to add 1,400 positions through 2022.
“We have a strong culture of service at Navy Federal, and we know it starts with how we treat our team members,” said President and CEO Mary McDuffie. “During this past year, we had to lean on one another more than ever, which only strengthened our culture.”
In naming Navy Federal a top place to work, Fortune noted that:
96% of employees consider the employee benefits offered to be special and unique.
95% of Navy Federal employees are proud to tell others where they work.
94% of employees feel good about the ways Navy Federal contributes to the community.
91% of employees feel treated as an equal employee, regardless of position level.
Rankings are based on employee surveys. However, this year’s methodology was changed in response to the unique circumstances of 2020 – with 60% of each company’s score based on confidential employee feedback and the remaining 40% based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic, the release explained.
“We have been very focused on making sure the Navy Federal culture remains vibrant, especially with the majority of team members working from home and facing high levels of stress in their personal lives,” said Holly Kortright, chief human resources officer for Navy Federal. “Whether it be pivoting to create virtual wellness programs or allowing our teams flexibility during these challenging times, this award only reinforces the good work done to keep our team members our top priority.”
In addition to the Fortune 100 selection, Navy Federal is regularly recognized for its quality work environment that allows for continuous learning through training and development and family-like corporate atmosphere. The credit union ranked No. 16 on the Best Work Places in Financial Services & Insurance list in 2021, No. 13 on the Best Workplaces for Women list, and No. 20 on the Best Work Places for Millennials list in 2020.
Established in 1933, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 22,000 and has a global network of 344 branches.
For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.