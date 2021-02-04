Shenandoah University indoor track and field coach Andy Marrocco said he was hit with conflicting emotions when news broke on Wednesday night that the NCAA was canceling the Division III winter championships this year due to low participation.
On the one hand, Marrocco said the NCAA’s announcement took the “wind out of the sail.” On the other, he thought, “Yep. Who didn’t see that coming?”
Regardless of whether the NCAA’s decision was unexpected, it was a blow to Division III coaches and student-athletes who were clinging to hope that they’d get to compete for and participate in national championships for the first time in two seasons. The NCAA made a similar decision to cancel winter championships across all its divisions last year when COVID-19 began gripping the nation last March.
At Shenandoah, the news hit its track and field athletes particularly hard. Last year, sprinter Elijah Morton, who had made school history when he became the first male in the track and field program’s history to qualify for nationals, was in North Carolina preparing for the start of the indoor championships when the NCAA pulled the plug. Division III’s spring outdoor season was also canceled, as was cross country in the fall, a sport in which many of SU’s track athletes also compete.
Marrocco noted that the Old Dominion Athletic Conference had already made the decision in the fall to cancel its 2021 indoor track and field championships, but the Hornets still had nationals to strive for when they began their season a couple weeks ago. That’s no longer the case.
“This news came out last night and we leave [Friday] morning at 6 a.m. to go to Liberty, and my kids are saying, ‘Why? Why am I doing this?’” Marrocco said on Thursday. “And, like I said, it’s not just [like] this is the first time. This is now the fourth championship that this particular group of athletes has gotten taken away.”
The NCAA cited low participation numbers as the reason behind its latest decision, as many schools across the country have either opted out of competing this winter or drastically scaled back their athletic schedules due to safety concerns.
According to a news release, the NCAA distributed a declaration form to Division III athletic directors on Jan. 19 to determine how many schools intended to compete this season in a capacity that would allow them to meet minimum contest requirements for winter national championship selection. The form was completed by 98% of the Division III membership, the release states, and results indicated that no winter sport met the established participation threshold to provide a national championships experience.
Those thresholds are 60% for basketball, indoor track and swimming and diving, and 70% for wrestling and ice hockey (Shenandoah has neither a swim program nor a hockey team). According to the release, only 48.6% of men’s basketball programs, 46.2% of women’s basketball teams, 48.8% and 49.3% of men’s and women’s indoor track teams (respectively) and 61.8% of wrestling programs intended to compete in a capacity that would make them eligible for championship selection.
The release states that the Division III Championships Committee recommended the cancellation of all winter championships, and that recommendation was approved by the Division III Administrative Committee on behalf of the Division III Management and Presidents Council.
Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council, stated in the release that the decision was a “very difficult” one to make and that “we are saddened to do so.
“We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions,” Miller stated.
Bridget Lyons, Shenandoah’s director of intercollegiate athletics, said on Thursday afternoon that while she understood the NCAA’s decision, it was an “extremely disappointing” outcome for student-athletes across the nation.
“It’s not completely surprising,” Lyons said of the news. “I will tell you I’m a little bit torn because I wish the decision had been made earlier, because I think that would’ve helped us from a conference standpoint in terms of planning out our basketball schedules and giving us a little more flexibility.”
Lyons noted that the ODAC, which returned to competition in late January, built its men’s and women’s basketball schedules around the dates set for the NCAA tournaments.
Though reaching the Division III tournament would’ve been a longshot for Shenandoah’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, who are a combined 1-6 so far this season, the indoor track and field program has seven athletes ranked nationally early in its condensed season, Marrocco said, and wrestling head coach Tim McGuire felt that his first-year program could have had a handful of wrestlers competing for a spot in the Division III tournament later this season.
McGuire said Thursday that while his program had rolled with the punches the pandemic had previously thrown at it, “We felt this one.
“We were pretty rocked by it,” said McGuire, who added he’s “100%” concerned the latest setback could affect his wrestlers’ focus for the remainder of the short season. “To be honest, this news was pretty devastating for us and the team. We’ve had a very strong focus for the NCAA tournament. As a program, our goals do not revolve around the regular season and conference. Our goals are about the NCAA tournament and trying to get All-Americans on the podium.”
Marrocco said he’d have preferred if the NCAA had opted to lower the participation threshold and proceeded with national championships for the teams that were competing.
“I know a lot of schools like Shenandoah did it right, did it safe, and took a deep breath and stepped off the ledge, and it worked,” Marrocco said of competing during the pandemic.
“I don’t know what the other sports’ perception is, but it is what it is. We are testing. We are traveling and getting our marks on the board,” he continued later about wishing the NCAA had proceeded with offering national championship opportunities for the teams who have opted to compete. “If [another school] can’t or won’t, then sorry about it but this is the population that is going to the national championships. And if you have a problem with that, then figure out a way to get yourself out there competing with us.”
Lyons said she did not know for certain whether the NCAA had the ability to lower the participation threshold this winter given the circumstances but noted that any such decision would likely have needed to go through the Championships Committee and be approved by the Management and Presidents Council.
