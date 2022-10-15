WINCHESTER — A man who stabbed, kicked and punched his estranged girlfriend nearly to death last October will spend the rest of his life in prison despite the victim insisting he was innocent.
Charles William Newman III, 45, of the 700 block of Kevin Court in Winchester, was found guilty late Friday afternoon by a Winchester Circuit Court jury on a single count of malicious wounding. Since it was his third malicious wounding conviction — the prior incidents were in 1995 in Frederick County and 2005 in Berkeley County, West Virginia — Virginia law states the mandatory prison sentence is life.
Knowing a third malicious wounding conviction would keep Newman off the streets forever, Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Michelle Miller dropped 14 additional counts that charged him with repeated violations of a protective order issued by his ex-girlfriend.
Newman, who has no legal experience, decided to represent himself at trial — at least for a little while. When proceedings began Thursday morning, he filed three motions seeking to block the jury from seeing photos of the victim immediately following the attack, in-person testimony from the victim and an audio recording in which he told his mother that he had stabbed his ex.
Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden denied all three motions, prompting Newman and the two attorneys who had been appointed by the court as standby defense counselors — Jason Ransom and Jonathan Silvester — to request a brief recess before the jury was selected. Following the 10-minute break, Newman said he wanted the standby attorneys to fully represent him.
Ransom and Silvester, who had been appointed to the case less than two weeks earlier, mounted a zealous defense but could not overcome eyewitness, physical and forensic evidence against their client.
The prosecution's first witness was Newman's cousin, Derick G. Maxwell, who took the stand Thursday afternoon to share his account of what happened on the night of Oct. 16, 2021.
Maxwell said he and his girlfriend, Brandy Peacoe, were visiting Newman's house on Kevin Court. Also there was Newman's then-estranged girlfriend, Nikki M. Pugh, who had brought over the 3-year-old son she shares with her ex. (The Winchester Star typically does not identify victims of domestic assault, but Pugh is being named because she testified her injuries were not the result of domestic violence.)
As the little boy played elsewhere in Newman's townhouse, Newman, Pugh, Maxwell and Peacoe sat in the kitchen smoking crack cocaine, Maxwell said.
Later that evening, Pugh, Maxwell and Peacoe decided to go to a Martin's grocery store. During the 45 to 90 minutes they were gone, Maxwell said, Newman began texting him because he became suspicious of Pugh's activities.
"He was mad because we took too long, which is a normal thing for him anytime she goes anywhere," Maxwell testified.
Pugh, Maxwell and Peacoe then returned to Newman's townhouse, but there are two different versions of what happened next.
The first version, which was told by Maxwell and Winchester Police Department investigators, is that Newman had put his 3-year-old son to bed, turned off the lights inside his townhouse, left the front door open and sat in the dark while waiting for the three to return.
When they walked through the door, Maxwell said, Newman rushed down the stairs with a green Cuisinart butcher knife and stabbed Pugh in the top of her head. Hovermale said the tip of the knife broke off during the attack and is still lodged in Pugh's skull.
Newman continued to stab Pugh until he slipped on the living room floor and dropped the knife, Maxwell said. When that happened, Pugh and Peacoe ran out the front door and Maxwell ran out the back.
Maxwell said he circled around to the front of the townhouse and saw that Newman had Pugh on the ground, where he continued to stab, kick and punch her. Along with the butcher knife, Maxwell said Newman was using a pipe wrench to hit the woman.
"He's lying," Newman said during Maxwell's testimony, which prompted Madden to tell the defendant "to keep your mouth shut" and let the witness testify.
One of Newman's neighbors, Steve Sheldon, said he called 911 when he saw Newman — whom he knows as Chuck — attacking Pugh outside.
"She was lying on the ground and he was punching her head and body and kicking her," Sheldon testified. "When I thought Chuck was done, he came back and did a curb stomp to her head. ... I didn't see her moving at all. I thought she was dead."
"When he [Newman] saw she wasn't moving anymore," Maxwell added, "he calmly walked into the house like nothing happened."
The second version of the story, which was told in court by Newman and Pugh but was never shared with investigators prior to the trial, contends that Maxwell attacked Pugh because she repeatedly rejected his overtures to have sex in exchange for crack cocaine.
"I wasn't a crack whore," Pugh testified.
Pugh said the front door to the townhouse was locked when she, Maxwell and Peacoe returned from Martin's so Newman let them inside. When all four were standing in the living room — Newman and Pugh's son was in a room upstairs — Pugh was facing Newman when Maxwell stabbed her head from behind.
"Charles was in front of me the whole time," Pugh said. "Next thing I knew, I woke up four days later in the hospital. ... I feel it was Derick Maxwell who attacked me."
Newman said he was cut on the hand, head and abdomen during Maxwell's attack. However, police and Winchester Medical Center personnel testified during the trial they saw no injuries to Newman's head or abdomen, and the minor cuts on his hand were most likely the result of his hand slipping on the bloody knife as he stabbed Pugh.
Newman said Pugh ran out the front door and was chased down by Maxwell and Peacoe, both of whom he claimed assaulted Pugh in front of the home. (Peacoe has no fixed address and could not be located to testify at the trial.)
"I never exited the house," Newman said. "I closed the door [to protect the 3-year-old boy from Maxwell and Peacoe] when I seen the police pull up."
Following the attack, body cam video from Winchester Police Department officers shows that Pugh, drenched in blood and barely recognizable, had managed to sit up on a curb in the parking lot in front of Newman's home. Miller said she had been stabbed 13 times in the head, neck and upper torso, and her jaw and two vertebrae had been broken.
Video also shows Maxwell standing behind Pugh as she sat on the curb. Miller said no blood was on his clothes or person, and he expressed concern for Pugh and the 3-year-old boy locked inside the townhouse with Newman.
As paramedics tended to Pugh's injuries, Newman was barricaded in the townhouse and yelling profanities at police. After 54 minutes, Miller said, the Winchester Police Department's SWAT team entered Newman's house and found him sitting on the couch, his hands covered with blood. The little boy was upstairs and unharmed.
Newman and Pugh were both taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Police body cam footage of Newman at the hospital reveals him saying, "My baby's mom is a [expletive] crackhead. ... Whatever happened to her, she deserved what she got."
Later, during a recorded phone call from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, Newman's mother asked, "Did you stab her?" Her son replied, "Yeah."
Video and audio recordings of Pugh in the hours following the attack include statements from her that seemed to implicate Newman. While waiting to be treated by paramedics, she told a police officer, "He cut me." At Winchester Medical Center, she told an investigator that Newman was "a [expletive] monster" who had "started coming around, being nice again. I fall for it every time."
During her testimony on Friday, though, a defiant Pugh claimed she didn't recall making those comments and instead accused the prosecution of fabricating evidence and manipulating her memories.
"Words are being put in my mouth," she said from the witness stand. "I don't trust any of you. ... I know Chuckie Newman didn't do this and I'm so tired of you people trying to make me think he did."
Hovermale and Miller claimed Pugh had been encouraged to lie by Newman after the two fully reconciled earlier this year. They played a recent phone recording of Pugh talking to Newman where she said, "I'll go in there [to court] but I ain't saying [expletive]."
At the completion of the two-day trial, the jury of seven men and five women needed just 39 minutes to pronounce Newman guilty of malicious wounding.
While Newman was entitled to have a pre-sentence report prepared by court officials, he asked Madden to go ahead and sentence him on Friday because the only allowable punishment was life in prison. Regardless, he asked the judge to cut him a break.
"I'd like to get back out there with my girl and my kid," Newman told Madden. "That's all I've got."
Madden said state law gave him no discretion in imposing sentence, so he remanded Newman to prison for the rest of his life. Newman showed no reaction but, in the back of the courtroom, Pugh wept quietly.
"The response of some victims to domestic violence is unexplained," Hovermale said. "She [Pugh] is worth so much more than she and the defendant realize."
